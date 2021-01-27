Monotype Introduces Avenir Next World: A Typeface for Global Brands to Design Consistently Beyond Borders

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monotype today announced the launch of Avenir Next World, an expansive family of fonts that offers support for more than 150 global languages and scripts, including Latin, Cyrillic, Greek, Hebrew, Arabic, Georgian, Armenian and Thai.

Avenir Next World contains 10 weights, from UltraLight to Heavy, as well as two entirely new styles: Avenir Next World Black and Avenir Next World Extra Bold. The complete family enables a geometric sans pairing option for global brands looking to design consistently beyond borders, an imperative in an increasingly digital marketplace.

A rich history. A brighter future.

Avenir is one of the world’s most famous fonts, originally designed by Adrian Frutiger in 1988. In an interview with Linotype, he said he felt an obligation to design a linear sans in the tradition of Erbar and Futura, but to also make use of the experience and stylistic developments of the twentieth century.

In 2002, Akira Kobayashi, Monotype’s Creative Type Director, worked alongside Frutiger to bring Avenir Next to life, modernizing the family and providing a technical standard that allowed it to be used successfully by brands in both print and on a growing set of digital screens.

Nearly two decades later, brands are operating increasingly in new regions, and delivering a consistent identity on a global scale has never been more important. Akira’s deep familiarity with existing iterations of the Frutiger designs meant he was uniquely qualified to direct the addition of new languages to the family, alongside noted designers Yanek Iontef, Nadine Chahine, Toshi Omagari, Akaki Razmadze, Elena Papassissa, Anuthin Wongsunkakon and the Monotype Studio. The result, Avenir Next World, is a truly global typeface perfectly suited for the modern brand.

Making a global typeface work locally.

Creating Avenir Next World required the expertise of many leading typographers who understood the nuances of their respective languages and character sets. Here are a few thoughts from the design team on how brands will benefit from the family:

“Avenir Next World will work well for products and brands with a clean and open image. Its letterforms are designed extremely carefully so they do not distract the reader’s attention away from the text.”

- Akira Kobayashi, Creative Type Director at Monotype.

“With Avenir Next World, companies can now communicate in many different languages with perfectly coordinated typography. This impressively harmonious extension of Adrian Frutiger's and Akira Kobayashi's popular Avenir Next typeface family greatly simplifies its international use. What's more, new weights have been added to allow for an even more finely-graded typeface appearance in all applications. I couldn't be happier to see this type family released now.”

- Henning Krause, Sr. Monotype Library Product Manager

“Avenir Next features simple geometric shapes, which is especially loved by designers. Neutral forms, which are characteristic and distinctive at the same time, grant possibilities to designers to use this typeface in various projects and get impressive results. Simple forms, long ascenders and descenders increase the legibility, yet it fits well within the proportions of Georgian characters. The result is a harmonious and natural design, appreciated by the native readers.”

- Akaki Razmadze, led development on Georgian character set

“A Hebrew geometric model that is as classic as Avenir simply doesn’t exist. This is why in some cases the geometry was overridden by subtle humanistic touch, for example in Zayin, and Gimel. On the contrary, geometry suggested that letters like Men and Tet become especially wide. It was always about finding the sweet spot that makes the proportions, weight, and texture as close as possible, without overriding any unwritten rule that would make the Hebrew look unnatural, or ‘Latinised’.”

- Yanek Iontef, led development on Hebrew character set

“Designing Avenir Next Armenian, I used as inspiration Robert Granjon’s Armenian type and other founts used by the Mekhitarists in Venice in the nineteenth century. Avenir Next Armenian also took into account readers preference for upright rather than slanted typeface, to be used as the main style, and some other typographic conventions that have changed through centuries, ensuring legibility and modernity.”

- Elena Papassissa, led development on Armenian character set

Pricing and Availability

Single weights of the Avenir Next World typeface are available for $149 or €165 each. The complete typeface family is available for $499 or € 549. It also can be licensed through MyFonts.com at an introductory promotion of 50 percent off on the complete family through March 12th 2021.

The Avenir Next World typeface can be found in Monotype Fonts, the only on-demand font service designed by creatives, for creatives—making it easier than ever to find, manage and share the world’s best typography.

The Avenir Next World family and individual typefaces are also available with a variety of licensing options for customers through Monotype enterprise sales.

To learn more about the Avenir Next World typeface, visit the specimen page.

