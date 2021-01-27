Horace Mann included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced it is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes corporate commitment to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality. The GEI expanded in 2021 to represent 44 countries and regions and includes companies in a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail.

“At Horace Mann we are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis. “To be included for the third year in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index recognizes our efforts to strengthen our inclusive culture. We continue to reach beyond gender equity, working to diversify our workforce on all fronts through employee training, hiring and promotion practices to enhance and further strengthen our distinct corporate culture and brand.”

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

The 2020 GEI included 325 companies headquartered across 42 countries and regions. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was also included in the 2019 and 2020 GEI.

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of at least $1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. To learn more please visit the GEI website. Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI <GO>}.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit horacemann.com.