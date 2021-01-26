Arizona State University and Chegg Announce Innovative New Partnership to Expand Access for In-Demand Advanced Skills Programs

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Individuals looking to jumpstart careers in the growing fields of data science, software engineering, and website and app design, are now able to take advantage of a new online training program through Arizona State University and Chegg, Inc.’s (NYSE: CHGG) career accelerator, Thinkful.

Learners who enroll in one of the training programs can choose to study either full-time or part time and complete in 5-6 months. They’ll make progress through cutting-edge, skills-focused curriculum, have access to a 1:1 mentor, receive career coaching throughout the program, and walk away with a Professional Certificate from ASU.

This program is launching at a time when companies continue to face an ongoing shortage in tech talent, a trend that is only expected to grow as advancements in technology accelerate. According to McKinsey, 375 million workers — or about 14% of the global workforce — will have to switch occupational roles as various industries are disrupted due to this rapid automation. Thinkful has one of the best outcomes of any online career accelerator, with 83% getting jobs in their area of study within 6 months of graduation.

The partnership and project is one of many designed and implemented by ASU’s Learning Enterprise, a newly created initiative aimed at increasing social and economic opportunity for individuals at every stage of life outside of traditional undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

“ We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Chegg and Thinkful to bring these programs to life,” noted Maria Anguiano, Executive Vice President of Learning Enterprise at ASU. “ The Chegg and Thinkful teams share our same vision for providing individuals with the types of skills that open doors and increase economic mobility.”

“ During this time of mass unemployment, the kind of highly valued skills training Thinkful provides has been a lifeline to thousands of people, helping bridge the skills gap for high-paying, technical jobs. ASU’s extraordinary commitment to innovation, and their reputation and reach, will help us dramatically expand access to these much-needed programs,” said John Filmore, President of Chegg Skills.

The site went live in January, with cohorts expecting to start this spring. To learn more about the programs, visit bootcamp.asu.edu.

ABOUT ASU

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

ABOUT CHEGG

Chegg: A Smarter Way to Student®. We strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their careers with tools designed to help them learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. Our services are available online, anytime and anywhere. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.