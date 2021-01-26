Are You up to the Challenge? E*TRADE Encourages Financial Fitness Through Super Bowl® Campaign

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC today announced its return to the Super Bowl with a 30-second spot during the second quarter of the game, titled “Workout.” After the many challenges faced in 2020, consumers are looking to take back control in 2021, especially when it comes to their finances.

“With consumers engaging with the market at a record pace, there is an emerging segment of investors who are eager to take charge of their financial future but may not know exactly how to get started,” said Alice Milligan, Managing Director, Marketing and Digital Design Experience at E*TRADE Financial. “Meeting customers where they are in their investing journeys and offering intuitive and easy-to-use tools and experiences has never been more important. Through this campaign we aim to let the world know that E*TRADE is here to help build sound financial habits and instill confidence over the long-term for the digitally-inclined investor.”

The Super Bowl spot builds off the insights derived from E*TRADE’s tracking study of experienced investors, which found that while many have engaged with the market this past year, investing continues to confound:

Almost two-thirds (63%) of investors feel they could be doing better financially

While over two in five (42%) investors say they are dedicating more time to their portfolios in the past three months, nearly half (49%) say financial jargon hinders their ability to invest

One out of three investors (33%) say their financial resolution for 2021 is to use online tools more often to make sure they are properly diversified and on track towards meeting goals

“Amid the challenges faced this past year, consumers are seeking confidence and empowerment—especially when it comes to their finances,” said Andrea Zaretsky, Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer of E*TRADE Financial. “Through ‘Workout,’ we hope to nudge consumers to get off the bench and take charge of their investing lives with E*TRADE. While irreverence has long been a part of our brand DNA, this year more than most the world is looking for joy and optimism. Through this lens we want to show investors they have the resources at their fingertips to kick-start their finances and stay on track.”

Details of Super Bowl LV spot:

The 30-second spot “Workout” will air in the second quarter of Super Bowl LV, broadcasting on CBS

The spot was created with E*TRADE’s advertising agency of record, MullenLowe U.S.

Visit E*TRADE’s YouTube page to watch the new ad after it airs during the Super Bowl

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

To see teasers of the upcoming spot and other activations before the game, and for useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

About the Survey Data

The survey was conducted from January 1 to January 7 of 2021 among an online US sample of 904 self-directed active investors who manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is broken into thirds of active (trade more than once a week), swing (trade less than once a week but more than once a month), and passive (trade less than once a month). The panel is 60% male and 40% female, with an even distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and age bands.

