Branch Launches Employer Payments Platform for Businesses to Accelerate Payments

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Branch today announced the launch of its Employer Payments Platform (EPP) to help businesses accelerate payments. Branch created the platform to provide an integrated solution for businesses seeking faster, more reliable ways to move money to employees instantly.

Traditional payment methods are slow and costly for both businesses and employees. The Branch EPP provides employers and technology partners a faster, free solution to deliver on-demand payments and empower their employees with tools including digital payouts of tips, wages, and other disbursements, earned wage access, fee-free banking, and paycard alternative. Branch allows businesses to automate processes, reduce payroll costs, remove logistical burdens and cash flow concerns, and support employees with free financial services.

“Employers and technology partners alike see the need to innovate payments but building a full-out offering requires extensive technology, time, and support,” said Branch CEO Atif Siddiqi. “We launched the Employer Payments Platform to eliminate barriers to entry and provide a solution that allows businesses to get set up easily and quickly derive value.”

The EPP’s open APIs enable both real-time data transfer and an integrated experience within an employer or technology partner’s platform. Leading HR, payroll, and IT platform Rippling is the most recent partner to adopt the solution, embedding the Branch EPP into its platform to offer its customers an integrated paycard alternative along with the ability to provide faster onboarding, payments, and fee-free banking to employees. The integration delivers a continuous user experience so that customers can manage and operate these tools all within the Rippling portal.

"No one should have to deal with cash or physical paychecks in a pandemic," said Matt Macinnis, COO of Rippling. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Branch to give hourly workers safe, easy access to the wages they've earned. Now customers can automatically enroll and bank their employees in Rippling."

As on-demand payments become an essential component of payroll processes, Branch has made it simple for employers to integrate the comprehensive platform directly into their technology stack or adopt through their current HR, POS, and payroll solutions thanks to Branch’s network of partners including Rippling, UKG, Servant Systems, ProPoint Solutions’ SuperSalon, and RASI. Branch’s award-winning suite of tools is constantly evolving, enhancing a partner’s platform offerings. SOC 2 compliant, Branch has built an easy, secure way to reduce payroll costs, automate processes, and support both W2 and 1099 employees.

The Branch Employment Payments Platform is available immediately through select partners and general sign-up. To sign-up for the platform or for more information, visit https://www.branchapp.com/introducing-epp/.

About Branch

Branch is the only Employer Payments Platform (EPP) that helps businesses accelerate payments to empower working Americans. Businesses turn to Branch for a more cost-effective, faster way to pay employees and reduce the costs of paper checks and paycards. Employees that sign up with Branch can receive a zero-fee bank account, free instant access to earned wages, and auto-budgeting tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks. Branch has partnered with some of the nation’s leading payroll and workforce technologies to support employers in retail, restaurant, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.