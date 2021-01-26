SONIC Drops a Curious 9-minute and 9-second Video in Celebration of the Beloved 99 Cent FRITOS Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The return of the FRITOS® Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap isn't the only way SONIC® Drive-In is bringing comfort this winter. On Jan. 25, SONIC posted a curiously long and surprisingly uneventful video on its Facebook page, on IGTV and on YouTube of a man slowly eating and enjoying a 99 cent FRITOS® Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap. Superfans patient enough to watch the entire video may be in for more excitement than SONIC lets on.

“To start the new year, we wanted to have a little bit of fun with our fans around one of the sleeper hits of our limited-time menu, the FRITOS® Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for Sonic. “This comically long video – especially by current social media standards – brings a little whimsy to the world, and was designed to delight 99 observant SONIC superfans out there who have the patience and brand love to watch a video specifically designed to tilt heads. You’ll just have to wait 9-minutes and 9-seconds to find out how.”

The FRITOS® Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap is available for a limited time at participating locations. Combining the crunch of savory FRITOS® chips with hearty chili and melty cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a soft, warm tortilla, this crave-able snack or meal add-on can be yours for just 99 cents. The regular size wrap is also available for $2.49.

Guests can place an order online or in the SONIC App* for contactless payment and ordering.

*Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.

