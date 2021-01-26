Businesses Gain Unparalleled Collaboration and Productivity With Motorola Solutions’ New Smart Radio

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The global pandemic has driven businesses to shift and adapt operations to meet changing demands and new challenges. For many, this has meant a greater focus on collaboration and productivity, bringing to the forefront the need for simple and reliable voice, video and data communications, as well as applications that make individuals and teams more efficient. Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the launch of a next generation business-ready smart radio with voice, broadband data and multimedia capabilities to connect teams, inform operations and keep businesses running smoothly.

The MOTOTRBO Ion smart radio brings real-time intelligent data to existing business workflows. Its fully open Android application ecosystem allows for seamless integration of the mobile data applications that commercial industries depend on, such as those used for enterprise-grade barcode scanning, as well as team communication platforms used for messaging, meetings and shared content. A 13-megapixel camera and 4-inch, high-resolution touchscreen lets workers attach photos to work tickets, use video chat for remote diagnostics and view detailed images, schematics, diagrams, photos and videos. This simplifies device management and security, allowing businesses to move toward the use of a single device that offers the simplicity and reliability of push-to-talk radio with the additional capabilities of a smartphone, scanner and tablet.

“ Having robust and reliable voice communication is paramount when you’re working in the vicinity of loud industrial equipment and in hot, dusty, damp and humid underground environments,” said David Sibthorpe, a plant manager for CPB Contractors, which was contracted to support the Sydney Metro extension, Australia’s largest public transport project. “ That is never more important than when you’re working in the vicinity of a 130-ton [metric] road header and need to instantly tell the operator to stop. The MOTOTRBO Ion smart radio combines reliable voice communication with data capabilities for quick access to valuable data such as system diagrams, online inspection forms, weather forecasts and group messaging applications, helping to bring more efficiency into a worker’s day.”

The MOTOTRBO Ion smart radio works on the digital mobile radio (DMR) standard, Wi-Fi, public LTE and private broadband networks. It is built to support searching, tracking, ticketing, scanning and collaboration to boost productivity, especially within industries such as manufacturing, transportation, logistics and hospitality that rely on mobile workers. It enables airport workers to coordinate the safe and timely flow of passenger services, truck drivers to receive vital route information via digital job tickets and security personnel to stream high-definition video from across stadiums or theme parks.

“ We have spent thousands of hours listening to our enterprise customers, observing their needs and understanding the demands on them to drive efficiency at every level,” said John Zidar, senior vice president, Global Enterprise & Channels, Motorola Solutions. “ They face countless moments each day where clear communication and collaboration is needed to manage tasks safely and efficiently. With the MOTOTRBO Ion smart radio, we have designed a product that meets their unique industry requirements, so that the technology supports the worker, and not the other way around.”

The MOTOTRBO Ion smart radio is purpose-built for a variety of enterprise environments. The dual microphones, speaker size and audio engineering provide crystal clarity and noise suppression for powerful audio that outperforms smartphones, especially in loud environments. With an ultra-rugged design, it stands up to harsh conditions and exposure to dust, water and repeated drops. It features cloud-based programming and provisioning, remote updating and real-time device monitoring, allowing businesses to deploy and maintain their radio fleets with minimal touch and downtime.

