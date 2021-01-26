Knopman Marks Introduces All Access Pass Add-On to FINRA Exam Prep Courses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knopman Marks Financial Training, one of the foremost FINRA exam preparation companies, announced today the launch of a new All Access Pass. An expansion of Knopman Marks’ already comprehensive “core” offering (textbook, pre-recorded and on-demand lectures, question bank, flashcards, study supplements, and diagnostic and benchmark exams), the All Access Pass makes available to all students the same instructional features that achieve the industry’s highest pass rates in customized institutional programs. for the first time the best components of what has worked for customized institutional programs.

“After nearly 30 years of helping students prepare for these exams, we know that walking through the most heavily tested material and challenging concepts with faculty in real-time is extraordinarily valuable,” said Liza Streif, CEO of Knopman Marks. “The All Access Pass enhances that classroom experience with added flexibility, expert guidance, and more access to our world-class faculty than ever before.”

The All Access Pass bundles the most effective Knopman Marks resources together for the most efficient exam prep experience. From kick-off until the day of their exam, students who purchase an All Access Pass receive the following:

Group Onboarding Call: A 60-minute virtual call where students meet the team, explore the Training Center, and learn how to get started quickly

Review Sessions: Live Q&A sessions where Knopman Marks instructors dive deep into questions on the most difficult concepts, engaging students with interactive polling and real-time participation

Traditional Faculty-Led Classes: Live-streamed, faculty-led Knopman Marks lectures, covering the most frequently tested and difficult concepts on the exam

Blended Classes: Scheduled courses that blend on-demand recorded lectures from the Training Center with faculty-led coaching and live review sessions

The All Access Pass offers students the structure of scheduled sessions along with the flexibility to choose when and how they train. For those who benefit from live coaching to stay focused and on track, the All Access Pass also provides more individualized support based on a student’s needs and progress.

“As a faculty member, I’m really excited about the All Access Pass,” said Dave Meshkov, head of course design for Knopman Marks. “Passing the FINRA exams is a high-stakes challenge for our students, and the All Access Pass opens up new opportunities for us to help them accomplish that important goal.”

During the summer of 2020, Knopman Marks students achieved record-breaking pass rates for tests including the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE), Series 6, Series 7, Series 79, and other FINRA exams. The firm also launched “The Blend,” a blended learning model combining pre-recorded lectures with live, digital check-ins and interactive review sessions with faculty. The Blend is only available to candidates through All Access Pass.

The All Access Pass is available now as an add-on to prep courses for the SIE, Series 7, Series 24, Series 63, Series 65, Series 66, and Series 79 exams. To learn more about the All Access Pass visit https://knopman.com/all-access-pass.

