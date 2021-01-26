Alida Kicks Off 2021 with Launch of New and Optimized Products

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM (Customer Experience Management) & Insights Platform, today delivered its Winter 2021 release, bringing to market new and enhanced products that were developed with direct feedback from their customers. Released today is a new video survey product, Alida Video, a Financial Services Industry solution and 12 new features to the Alida CXM & Insights Platform.

Introducing Alida Video

The new Alida Video product helps brands harness video to amplify their customers’ voices as a source of truth to create understanding, empathy, and connection with their customers. With Alida Video, brands can easily capture customer-recorded video feedback, uncover authentic, deep insights, and inform stakeholders and decision makers at the speed of business, all in a unified platform.

“In today’s global climate, video has become an integral mode of communication to engage and connect with people. It is imperative that brands use it to humanize their customers’ emotions and glean accurate context, to put insights into action and build a great customer experience,” said Riaz Raihan, President of Products & Engineering at Alida. “We are thrilled to provide our clients with the added value of video to deeply understand and analyze their customers by hearing and seeing them talk directly.”

Uncover Customer Truth with Deep Insights and Broad Feedback

The Winter 2021 product release delivers several enhancements to Alida Sparq (deep insights) and Alida Surveys (broad feedback), core products within the CXM & Insights Platform:

Hub Newsletter Redesign for brands to better engage their Alida Sparq insight community members and stakeholders with more visual and content-rich newsletters

for brands to better engage their Alida Sparq insight community members and stakeholders with more visual and content-rich newsletters Quotas for administrators to control the number of responses to a survey or a set of questions

for administrators to control the number of responses to a survey or a set of questions Mobile Survey Image Enhancements to improve the respondent experience

to improve the respondent experience Recodes & Rollups as an Early Access Program (EAP) for users to create new custom variables based on a dataset and analyze data from a different view

Today’s release also includes exciting new features on Alida Touchpoint, such as NPS® via Quick Polls, that enable organizations to keep pulse check on brand perception. Brands can now place activities in mobile applications to engage customers with on-brand micro-surveys designed to collect contextual feedback.

Empowering the Financial Services (FS) Industry

Alida’s new FS Industry solution is the third industry-specific package from Alida. This helps clients maximize the value from their CXM investments. The latest FS solution empowers Alida’s FS customers with curated survey templates that can be easily customized and readily deployed to collect feedback on financial products. It also enables customer experience management through multiple channels: digital, mobile, branch, and customer support. A built-in dashboard provides up-to-the-minute insights enabling FS clients to make data-driven business decisions while improving the overall customer experience.

Put Truth into Action with Customer Experience Management

Alida CXM and Alida Analytics work in seamless integration with Alida Sparq, Alida Surveys and Alida Touchpoint to empower brands to action the feedback and insights they’ve uncovered. The new Winter 2021 CXM enhanced capabilities and critical infrastructure include:

Case Management to automatically create cases on-platform for customer follow-up without relying on a third-party CRM

to automatically create cases on-platform for customer follow-up without relying on a third-party CRM Data Lake to leverage data from multiple organizational data sources in a common format so all relevant customer data is available in one platform

to leverage data from multiple organizational data sources in a common format so all relevant customer data is available in one platform Crosstab Analysis to seamlessly uncover patterns and insights by slicing survey data by different groups, segments or respondents

to seamlessly uncover patterns and insights by slicing survey data by different groups, segments or respondents Configurable Dashboards for Alida Surveys to help admins and stakeholders create and view dashboards for Alida Surveys that show the composition and related analytics of survey respondents

For more information on Alida’s products and how they can help your organization uncover and action its customers’ truth, visit www.alida.com/products.

