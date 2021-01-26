Think Tank Introduces Retrospective 50 Duffel Bag

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspired by their award-winning line of Retrospective camera bags, Think Tank is proud to introduce their new Retrospective 50 Duffel Bag. Bringing to mind a rugged adventurer, this classic canvas duffel is sized and appointed for the modern traveler. Durable and soft, the high-quality cotton canvas is stone-washed to achieve a style that is unique to each bag. The interior is lined with soft plaid ripstop fabric that highlights the craftsmanship of this heritage piece.

Welded metal hardware with leather reinforcement creates strong connections, giving the Retrospective Duffel a timeless look. A wide, padded shoulder strap offers Think Tank’s legendary carry comfort. Plus, a rugged, oversized YKK zipper provides wide access to 50 liters of capacity. Adventure awaits, get out there with this classic-styled duffel!

“Some timeless classics just never get old,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank CEO and Lead Designer. “The Retrospective 50 Duffel has all of the quality and design details that have made our Retrospective camera bag line so popular, and we’re proud to introduce the Think Tank Photo legacy to the broader travel market.”

KEY FEATURES

Stone-washed 100% cotton canvas is soft and rugged with a refined appearance

Full-grain Dakota leather zipper pulls, handles and reinforcement panels

Premium liner, 300D two-tone twill ripstop

Antique plated metal hardware

Wide zippered opening provides access to main compartment

50 liters of total storage

Large zippered pocket for easy access to essential items

Robust duffel handles

Thick webbing grab-handles on all four sides

Removable shoulder strap features a comfortable shoulder pad with non-slip silicone

Oversized #10 YKK zippers are the best in the world

Lockable zipper sliders (lock sold separately)

MATERIALS

Exterior:

Durable water-repellant (DWR) coating

Sand-washed 100% cotton canvas

YKK® RC Fuse (abrasion-resistant) zippers • Antique plated metal hardware

Ribbed nylon webbing

Full-grain Dakota leather

3-ply bonded nylon thread

Interior:

P300D two-tone twill ripstop liner • 3-ply bonded nylon thread

ABOUT THINK TANK PHOTO

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of expert product designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work in order to develop inventive new carrying solutions that meet professional needs.