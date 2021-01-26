Nexa3D Launches NexaX 2.0 Intelligent Software Platform to Extend Its 20X Productivity Advantage

NexaX 2.0's intuitive design and manufacturing productivity tools make it easy, fast and cost effective for designers and manufacturers to bring their new products to market.

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer production 3D printers, announced today the immediate availability of NexaX 2.0 software, a comprehensive file-to-part software platform that extends the 20X productivity advantage of its ultrafast NXE 400 3D printers. Developed in collaboration with ParaMatters, NexaX 2.0 enables the development of high-performance additive manufacturing processes on a scalable modern computation architecture, effectively compressing the entire file-to-part cycle using fully integrated build set up and MES workflow software.

NexaX 2.0’s accelerated capabilities feature automated intelligent support generation, fully integrated build set up and print management software that can prepare part files for printing in half the time of other solutions. NexaX 2.0 is part of Nexa3D’s expanding software platform, combining process and geometry algorithms and end-to-end validated workflows to optimize plastic parts production. This highly innovative and powerful software platform extends Nexa3D’s productivity advantage to all preprocessing activities while maximizing each part’s mechanical performance and consistency, reducing production cycles from days to minutes, and minimizing material usage and waste compared to traditional manufacturing.

NexaX 2.0 comes loaded with significant productivity and performance features including:

Parts file preparation for printing in half the time of other solutions

Simple, intuitive user interface

Lightning-fast proprietary slice algorithms

Seamless integration with Nexa3D's large and growing materials portfolio

Automatic part-by-part scaffold supports

Expert user support generation capability

Part rescale and duplication capability

Automatic part collision and out-of-bounds detection

Accurate part print-time and resin consumption estimator

Remote management and live print view capability

Fleet management and MES workflow tools

To learn more about NexaX 2.0, check out this media kit and watch this video.

“With our NXE 400 3D printers completing entire jobs in 15- to 30-minute cycles, we quickly realized that file preparation and build set up are new sources of bottlenecks as these processes can take orders of magnitude longer than the entire print job. This problem is exactly what we set out to solve with NexaX 2.0,” said Izhar Medalsy, CTO of Nexa3D. “We are committed to advancing our digital manufacturing platform capabilities and this strategic collaboration with ParaMatters is a real force multiplier. We are very proud of the incredible platform Nexa3D’s software team developed in collaboration with ParaMatters, and thankful that all our beta users agree.”

“At ParaMatters, we pride ourselves on developing Industry 4.0 intuitive design and manufacturing productivity tools that make it easy, fast and cost effective for designers and manufacturers to bring their new products to market,” said Michael Bogomolny, CTO of ParaMatters. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Nexa3D on bringing to market such a powerful platform that is truly a game changer for the AM industry and appreciate the confidence they have placed in us.”

NexaX 2.0 opens the door to the next generation of performance polymers that cover the entire design-to-manufacturing cycle through the interplay of hardware, software and chemistry, unlocking new properties for printed parts and enabling process stability, production scaling, consistent product quality, higher yields, and unmatched mechanical performance. NexaX 2.0 provides API’s that make the integration of a variety of software tools easy, including assembly parts consolidation, generative design for AM, lightweighting, automated print optimization, part costing estimator, ROI calculator and MES workflow. The NXE 400 3D printer equipped with NexaX 2.0 software is available for purchase now. To find a Nexa3D reseller near you or schedule a live demo via Zoom, please click here.

NexaX 2.0 is fully compatible with Ximplify™, the company’s automated 3D printing decision support portal powered by CASTOR, which accelerates the ability of designers and manufacturers to adopt additive manufacturing at scale. Ximplify can scan through a complete list of materials consisting of thousands of parts in minutes, selecting the ideal candidates for additive manufacturing.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is digitizing the world’s supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast industrial grade polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's photoplastic printers are powered by its proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) while its thermoplastic printers are powered by Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS), both of which increase print speed and productivity by orders of magnitude. The company’s partnerships with world-class material suppliers unlock the full potential of supply-chain approved polymers that are tailored for faster production at scale. Nexa3D’s software optimizes the entire additive production cycle through process interplay algorithms to ensure part performance and production consistency, while minimizing material usage and waste to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ParaMatters

ParaMatters is a leading provider of design and manufacturing software productivity tools. The company's cloud-based cognitive design platform is capable of automatically generating manufacturing-ready, high-performance, lightweighted structures for aerospace, automotive, medical, footwear, and other mission critical applications. ParaMatters is building the world’s first collaborative platform that is freeing up talented engineers and creative designers to do their best work faster. ParaMatters is making humans and machine design more collaborative and automated generating higher quality, optimized designs and manufactured structures faster and better. For more information, visit www.paramatters.com.