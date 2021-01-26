Allurion Technologies Launches Virtual Care Suite to Transform the Consumer and Provider Experience

The launch of the Allurion Virtual Care Suite and the Allurion Assurance Plus Warranty improve the provider and patient experience with the Allurion Program

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allurion® Technologies, a pioneering leader in the development of innovative, scalable and trusted weight loss experiences, today announced a major milestone for its AllurionTM Weight Loss Program with the launch of its new digital health offering featuring the Allurion TM Health Tracker smartwatch, Allurion® Connected Scale, Allurion® mobile app, and the Allurion TM Clinic Dashboard, the first in a series of new provider services that make up the Allurion TM Virtual Care Suite.

The Allurion Connected Scale and Health Tracker measure all aspects of body composition including weight, body fat, muscle mass, as well as activity data such as steps, exercise, and sleep. These measurements effortlessly sync with the Allurion mobile app, which charts and analyzes the data, provides real-time insights to the user, and enables sharing with their provider and care team.

The Allurion Clinic Dashboard helps providers understand their aggregate patient results and access real-time insights to tailor care, ultimately leading to improved outcomes. The Allurion Clinic Dashboard is a turnkey solution that enables providers to track a variety of clinic-level metrics such as weight loss and patient engagement over time, benchmarking their performance with other clinics across the globe.

Additional capabilities of the Allurion Virtual Care Suite will be released throughout 2021, making it simple for providers to monitor, communicate and deliver care via a suite of tools which include telehealth and AI-powered weight-loss guidance. This suite, available to all providers who offer the Allurion Program, enables seamless ongoing support and leads to markedly improved patient satisfaction.

“The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is designed to work hand-in-hand with the Elipse® Balloon and our nutritional and behavior change program to deliver life-changing results to consumers and real-time data and insights to our providers,” said Shantanu Gaur, M.D., Allurion’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our digital health offering creates an ecosystem for consumers and providers that will not only improve short-term outcomes but also facilitate weight management over a lifetime.”

As a further demonstration of Allurion’s commitment to consumer satisfaction and best-in-class results, the company is also announcing today the launch of the Allurion Assurance Plus Warranty program. Allurion patients around the world will now automatically be enrolled in the new Allurion Warranty program at no charge. The Allurion Assurance Plus Warranty program provides patients piece of mind that qualifying rare events related to the Elipse® Balloon will be eligible for coverage and out-of-pocket financial assistance.

“Allurion is committed to provide patients a best-in-class experience, and their safety is our top priority,” said Ram Chuttani, M.D., Allurion’s Chief Medical Officer “We are delighted to launch the Allurion Assurance Plus Warranty to give our patients added comfort and confidence as they proceed through their weight loss journey.”

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies is dedicated to helping people realize a healthy life with innovative, scalable and trusted weight loss experiences. The company's flagship product, the Allurion Program, is a 360-degree weight loss experience featuring the Elipse Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedureless gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Honeymoon from Hunger nutritional and behavior change program, and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite including the Allurion Connected Scale, Allurion Health Tracker smartwatch, Allurion mobile app, Allurion Clinic Dashboard and Allurion Insights Portal. Learn more about Allurion online at www.allurion.com. Allurion and Elipse are trademarks of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.