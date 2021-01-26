Credence MedSystems Receives a Strategic Investment From One of the World’s Leading Pharmaceutical Companies

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credence MedSystems announced today that Novartis has made a strategic investment in the Company. The investment will advance ongoing development and scaling of Credence’s innovative drug delivery systems, with an initial focus on the Credence Companion® Safety Syringe System. With the investment in Credence, Novartis seeks to support its patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals by enhancing the safety and user experience during administration of Novartis injectable medications.

The Credence Companion allows pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide critical usability and safety features to their end-users. At the completion of the injection, the user receives end-of-dose cues indicating that the full dose has been delivered, and the needle automatically retracts into the syringe barrel. The enhanced usability can contribute to improved adherence, while the passive needle retraction helps protect users from accidental needlesticks and prevents reuse of the syringe.

Credence Companion technology integrates with the syringe before the medication is filled. To facilitate implementation for pharmaceutical manufacturers and offer this technology for a variety of applications and therapeutic fields, a fully integrated solution that is compatible with various syringe barrels is a prerequisite. The integrated approach to safety, where no additional devices need to be assembled after syringe filling, brings operational efficiencies to drug manufacturers. In support of this more efficient approach to the market, a collaboration between Credence and SCHOTT AG for the application of Credence Companion technology with SCHOTT’s pre-fillable glass and polymer syringe systems has recently been announced.

Jeff Tillack and John Merhige, Credence’s COO and CCO, jointly stated, “We are excited to welcome Novartis as a strategic investor. This represents an important validation of Credence technology in the market and helps support our continued growth. We look forward to working together with Novartis to improve the user experience and contribute to better patient outcomes.”

About Credence MedSystems, Inc.

Credence MedSystems is an innovator of drug delivery systems that solve unmet market needs for the pharmaceutical industry. Credence’s philosophy of Innovation Without Change allows pharma manufacturers to impress and protect their end users while preserving their existing processes, sourcing strategies and preferred primary package components. The Companion® family of syringe systems includes proprietary needle retraction technology, syringe reuse prevention and other critical safety and usability features. The Dual Chamber Reconstitution platform offers single-step mixing and injection for medicines that require reconstitution at the time of delivery. The Credence Connect™ brings digital connectivity to any prefilled syringe. Metered dose systems and other novel devices address the needs of specific therapeutic markets such as ocular therapies and cosmetic applications.