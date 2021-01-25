Second Round of COVID-19 Vaccines Heading to Select Georgia Publix Pharmacies

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The state of Georgia has selected 139 Publix pharmacies to receive doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. While the total number of Georgia pharmacy locations is growing, not all of the previously announced 108 pharmacies will receive additional vaccines at this time. However, those pharmacies might receive more vaccines in the future.

“We’re grateful to continue working with the state of Georgia to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to our Georgia communities,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “As more doses become available, it’s our hope we can help more people in our communities receive this important vaccination.”

Eligibility

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being offered to first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. The system will open Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times starting Thursday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Jan. 30. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Locations

Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, Colquitt, Columbia, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Oconee, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale, Tift, Troup and Walton. View a full list of Georgia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers can also use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at a nearby Publix.

Cost and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix is also offering COVID-19 vaccines in select Florida and South Carolina locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,264 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.