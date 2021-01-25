KBRA Releases CREFC 2021 Annual Conference: Day 3 Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a recap of the final day of CREFC’s 2021 virtual conference, held on January 22.

CREFC Chair Adam Behlman (Starwood Property Trust) opened the event which included two brief sessions, the Portfolio Lenders Survey and the CREFC Advocacy Update. The survey is intended to elicit responses from portfolio lenders at life insurance companies. They discussed their current view on several property types, as well as returns available on commercial real estate investments and commercial mortgages. Members of CREFC’s Government Relations team then provided an update on the team’s advocacy efforts in Washington.

After these sessions, the discussion transitioned to various environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and initiatives including diversity and inclusion in the workplace, affordable housing, and climate change policy. These discussions, which included a Fireside Chat with the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Mark Calabria, are summarized in the attached report.

To view the full recap, click here.

