The Jerusalem Quartet to Join With New West Symphony Members for Exclusive Holocaust Remembrance Musical Events

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The internationally renowned Jerusalem Quartet will join with principal artists from the New West Symphony and other special guests to present exclusive Holocaust Remembrance programming, culminating in a livestreamed performance Jan. 31. The online concert is part of the symphony’s weeklong experiences to commemorate and honor the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism.

“The music of the early mid-20th century was profoundly influenced by some of classical music’s greatest masters and was boldly looking toward international and folk influences even during the century’s darkest points,” said New West Symphony Artistic and Music Director Michael Christie. “Our Holocaust Remembrance presentations feature an array of enchanting music presented in a historical context of the early 20th century while paying tribute to the atrocities of the times.”

In joining with the international community during Holocaust Remembrance Week, the New West Symphony will host a special “Never Forget” program on Jan. 27. The program will feature interviews with Celina Biniaz, the youngest of “Schindler’s List” of 1,200 survivors, and Violins of Hope Los Angeles Chair Susanne Reyto, presenting a “Violins of Hope” documentary. The following day will feature a pre-concert talk with UCLA Senior Lecturer David Ravetch. On Saturday, Jan. 30, NWS will host a “Meet the Artists” program featuring an exclusive interview with the members of the Jerusalem Quartet and acclaimed pianist Daniel Vnukowski.

The weekend will culminate with the Sunday, Jan. 31, concert featuring the Jerusalem Quartet, New West musicians and guests performing an array of music illuminating vast stylistic and cultural treasures. New West Symphony performers will include concertmaster and violinist Alyssa Park, principal violist Philip Triggs, principal clarinetist Joshua Ranz and Vnukowski. Music will include works by Erwin Schulhoff, Johannes Brahms, Wladyslaw Szpilman, Mieczyslaw Weinberg and Béla Kovács. John Williams’ “Three Pieces” from the multiple Academy Award-winning “Schindler’s List” will be performed by Park.

“Choosing a composition by Erwin Schulhoff is an effort to tell a story of a wonderful Jewish culture, which did not die in the Holocaust but rather spread around the globe and entered the world of Hollywood, cabaret and concert music,” said Ori Kam, violist of the Jerusalem Quartet.

The Jan. 31 concert will be held at 3 p.m. PST. A concert “passport,” including the concert plus all of the week’s activities, is $25 per household and may be purchased at NewWestSymphony.org or by phone at 805-497-5880 or 866-776-8400.

The Holocaust Remembrance concert is the third “mini festival” in the New West Symphony’s reimagined season, created in response to COVID-19-related restrictions and the symphony’s strong commitment to keep the beauty and healing power of music alive during these unprecedented times. Remaining concerts in the “Global Sounds, Local Cultures” series include “A Tour of China” Feb. 28, a “Persian Festival” April 11, “A Tour of Mexico” May 2, “A Tour of South Korea” June 13 and “America the Melting Pot” July 11.

Now in its 26th season, the New West Symphony draws its players from the rich talent pool of accomplished Los Angeles-area musicians. Its mission is to inspire passion for symphonic music through live performances and education initiatives that engage and enrich its diverse audiences. For more information, visit NewWestSymphony.org; or connect on Facebook and Instagram.