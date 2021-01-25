Here’s the Scoop: e.l.f. Cosmetics Launches a Dreamy Mint Melt Collection

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The indulgent experience of dipping into your favorite ice cream can now be experienced guilt-free, thanks to the new Mint Melt collection from e.l.f. Cosmetics. Inspired by creamy neutrals and mint chocolate chip ice cream, this eight-piece limited-edition lineup promises a sweet and refreshing new take on shades, textures and finishes.

With Mint Melt, makeup and skincare get a playful, e.l.f. Cosmetics refresh, thanks to these yummy features:

Delicious Palette: Melt into creamy, chocolate-inspired neutrals with pops of mint pastels for eyes, lips and face.

Melt into creamy, chocolate-inspired neutrals with pops of mint pastels for eyes, lips and face. Cooling Sensation: Invigorates skin with a cooling effect to refresh your complexion and mood.

Invigorates skin with a cooling effect to refresh your complexion and mood. Delightful Scent: Savor the sweet fragrance of mint every time you experience one of the Mint Melt goodies.

Savor the sweet fragrance of mint every time you experience one of the Mint Melt goodies. Guilt-Free Price: Go ahead and treat yo’ e.l.f.! Starting at $4, Mint Melt is uber affordable, so every eye, lip and face can indulge!

“From the minty green packaging and scent, to the creamy universal shades with its cooling effect, we’re serving up our sweetest, most refreshing collection yet,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. “What better way to start the new year than with some products that will make your mouth-water?”

Early reviews are in—there is simply no e.l.f control when it comes to Mint Melt – here’s the scoop of what’s in the collection:

Mint Melt Eyeshadows, $4.00 : Two highly pigmented mini eyeshadow quads featuring a minty mix of matte and shimmer shades.

: Two highly pigmented mini eyeshadow quads featuring a minty mix of matte and shimmer shades. Mint Melt No Budge Eyeshadow Sticks, $5.00 : A merry medley of matte and metallics – in three shades—set the stage for long-wearing and crease-resistant minty, eye-popping looks.

: A merry medley of matte and metallics – in three shades—set the stage for long-wearing and crease-resistant minty, eye-popping looks. Mint Melt Brush Trio, $8.00 : A gorgeous mint-colored eyeshadow brush set made for effortlessly applying and blending eyeshadows—wake up the artist that lies within.

: A gorgeous mint-colored eyeshadow brush set made for effortlessly applying and blending eyeshadows—wake up the artist that lies within. Mint Melt Lip Gloss, $4.00 : Four high-shine, hydrating lip glosses that dish up a cooling plumping effect with a refreshing vanilla mint scent.

: Four high-shine, hydrating lip glosses that dish up a cooling plumping effect with a refreshing vanilla mint scent. Mint Melt Cooling Face Primer, $8.00 : Dip into this unique gel texture primer that grips makeup to ensure it stays put while hydrating your skin with a cooling effect.

: Dip into this unique gel texture primer that grips makeup to ensure it stays put while hydrating your skin with a cooling effect. Mint Melt Cleansing Cloud, $4.00 : Now in Mint Melt green, this soft, washable, and reusable makeup pad whisks away dirt and makeup with one swipe. Just add water!

: Now in Mint Melt green, this soft, washable, and reusable makeup pad whisks away dirt and makeup with one swipe. Just add water! Mint Melt Minty Fresh Cooling Cleanser, $8.00 : Gentle, minty and frothy, this rejuvenating cleanser thoroughly removes impurities while leaving skin hydrated and refreshed.

: Gentle, minty and frothy, this rejuvenating cleanser thoroughly removes impurities while leaving skin hydrated and refreshed. Mint Melt Whipped Face Mask, $8.00: Sink into this whipped, moisturizing face mask that soothes skin with skin-loving ingredients like vitamin E. It’s an indulgent mint treat.

“It’s a wakeup call for the senses,” adds Marchisotto. “We’re confident that our e.l.f. community will become instantly obsessed with this e.l.f. indulgence!’”

The Mint Melt collection is available exclusively at Walmart and online at Walmart.com in the U.S. and elfcosmetics.com. Globally the collection will be available at Superdrug in the UK on January 27 and DM stores in Germany at the end of February.

