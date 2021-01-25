Yamaha Introduces New, Updated V6 Offshore Outboards for 2021

Yamaha Marine's new, updated V6 Offshore outboards now have many of the benefits previously only available on the XTO Offshore outboard, bringing a new level of power, convenience and control.

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha Marine kicks off 2021 with brand new product offerings including updated V6 Offshore outboards that combine new benefits with a reliable performance legacy. The new F250 and F300 V6 Offshore Digital Electronic Control (DEC) models boast built-in Digital Electric Steering (DES), Thrust Enhancing Reverse Exhaust (TERE) and other XTO Offshore®-inspired features.

“The new, updated F300 and F250 4.2-liter V6 Offshore outboards now have many of the benefits previously only available on the XTO Offshore. Combining a high performance, big block V6 engine featuring outstanding power and fuel efficiency, Yamaha brings new levels of convenience and control to a proven performer,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “The introduction of these outboards in addition to a new flush, side-mount DEC for Helm Master EX and Saltwater Series II HP propellers allows Yamaha to start the year with new innovative products that meet customer demand.”

New Yamaha V6 Offshore

The same smooth, fast and precise Digital Electric Steering (DES) introduced on the XTO Offshore is now built-in to F300 and F250 V6 variants. The latest boat steering technology provides smooth, fast steering and, unlike some conventional steering systems, draws battery amperage only when actively in use. DES is significantly easier to rig than conventional steering systems and creates an uncluttered bilge with no steering pumps, hoses, hydraulic lines or connections, no bleeding procedure, less complexity and straightforward serviceability. There’s also a bolt-on version of DES for conventional DEC models of the new V6 Offshore.

Thrust Enhancing Reverse Exhaust (TERE) keeps exhaust bubbles above the anti-ventilation plate and out of the propeller below 2500 rpm when in reverse. This means the prop bites only clean water, resulting in outstanding reverse thrust and control to back down on fish. It’s especially effective when combined with the fast precision of Digital Electric Steering and Helm Master EX Full Maneuverability, which is helpful around docks and confined spaces.

Yamaha’s exclusive TotalTilt™ function allows complete tilt up from any position with a simple double push of the “UP” trim/tilt button, or full tilt down (until trim ram contact) by the same double push of the “DOWN” trim/tilt button. There’s also a new built-in integrated tilt limiter to help prevent inadvertent damage. Plus, built-in DES models tilt higher out of the water than previous models, which helps lessen the potential for corrosion.

Even after a decade of proven performance, the new 4.2-liter V6 Offshore has an improved lower unit featuring new components and design features that add durability, further increasing consumer confidence. Capitalizing on many styling cues from its big brother, the XTO-like appearance in pearlescent white or signature Yamaha gray now feature a color-matched lower unit, a new one-piece top cowling with water-draining air duct molding, a new bottom cowling and apron shape and raised chrome graphics on built-in DES models only. The new Yamaha V6 Offshore models are available beginning in February.

Yamaha Flush, Side-Mount DEC for Helm Master EX

The new flush, side-mount DEC for the Helm Master EX system is designed to bring the benefits of Helm Master EX to a broader array of boats. Smooth, precise and easy to install, the control gives boat builders and dealers more flexibility when rigging luxury pontoons, premium dual consoles and other single engine craft where digital electronic control is desired. Customers, likewise, will enjoy its ergonomic design, useful features and comfortable operation. Yamaha’s flush, side-mount DEC for Helm Master EX is available beginning in March.

Yamaha Saltwater Series II HP Propellers

The “HP” version of Yamaha’s venerable Saltwater Series II propeller is crafted to maximize speed on certain lightweight V6 applications that are not surface piercing. Designed specifically for lighter weight boats using Yamaha’s 4.2-liter V6 Offshore and 4.2-liter V MAX SHO® 25-inch X-shaft platform, the new Saltwater Series II HP provides potentially higher top speed in certain applications.

Featuring new blade geometry, the SWS II HP provides a potential speed advantage over the Saltwater Series II propeller in lighter-weight applications. All Saltwater Series II HP propellers feature Yamaha’s patented Shift Dampener System, SDS®, for smooth, quiet operation and greatly reduced shift “clunk.” Yamaha’s new Saltwater Series II HP propellers will be available in 18-inch, 19-inch, 20-inch, and 21-inch pitches beginning in March. All model pitches feature availability in both right and left-hand rotation.

