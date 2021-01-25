The Honest Company Announces Appointment of Kelly Kennedy as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Honest Company, a mission-driven consumer products company dedicated to inspiring you to love living consciously, announced today that Kelly Kennedy is joining the company as chief financial officer.

“ Kelly Kennedy’s experience in financial strategies at dynamic consumer and health companies makes her the perfect fit to help us execute against our growth plans at The Honest Company,” said Nick Vlahos, The Honest Company CEO. “ Our top priority is providing our customers with safe and effective products through The Honest Standard, because we believe you should never have to choose between what is good for you and what works. Bringing Kelly onboard is an important step in continuing to deliver on this promise.”

With more than twenty-five years of experience, Kennedy is an accomplished CFO who has built strong financial success for various American brands across the consumer goods sector in private equity backed start-up ventures, and large public and private companies. Kennedy currently serves on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee for Vital Farms, a certified B Corp focused on bringing ethically produced food to the table.

“ I’m thrilled to have Kelly join our leadership team at Honest. Not only does she bring a wealth of business and financial acumen, but she truly believes in our mission,” said Jessica Alba, founder of The Honest Company. “ Kelly is a strong female leader with diverse experience growing businesses and her support on our executive team will help drive the business forward. She is joining us at the right moment in our journey as we continue to expand internationally and scale our business.”

Kennedy previously served as CFO for Bartell Drugs – one of the country’s oldest and largest family-owned pharmacy chains. While at Bartell Drugs, Kennedy spearheaded strategic shifts in the business to roll out updated financial practices and completed a successful transaction, selling the company to Rite Aid this past October.

Prior to Bartell Drugs, Kennedy served as CFO of Sur La Table, where she drove transformational change in the company’s cost structure. While the CFO at Annie’s Inc., Kennedy successfully led their IPO process. Before her CFO roles, Kennedy developed her financial and business acumen early in her career as VP of Treasury at Williams-Sonoma.

About The Honest Company

Launched in 2012, The Honest Company is a mission-driven consumer products company dedicated to inspiring you to love living consciously. Honest is focused on creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective baby, personal care and beauty products, which are available via honest.com, in North America at more than 32,000 retail locations, in Canada through Shoppers Drug Mart and in Europe at select Douglas and Boots retail locations. The company's mission is driven by their values of transparency, trust, sustainability, and a deep sense of purpose. The Honest Company is committed to ensuring that families have access to basic necessities – a commitment reflected in its ongoing partnership with organizations like Baby2Baby. The Honest Company is privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.