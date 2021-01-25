TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyline® Homes is America’s most trusted manufactured home builder, according to the Lifestory Research 2021 America’s Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Brand Study. Consumers actively shopping for new factory-built homes selected Skyline as the brand in which they have the highest confidence.

Using the Net Trust Quotient Score, the study ranked the largest home builders by surveying 24,377 people actively shopping for manufactured homes during the calendar year 2020 in 35 leading housing markets across the United States. Lifestory’s Net Quotient Score is an independent ranking of the brands that most successfully put their customers first and gain their trust. Skyline earned a Net Trust Quotient Score of 103.5 and the 5 Star Trust Rating among individuals, placing it at the top of the list. The study from Lifestory Research found that several of Skyline Champion’s brands – Skyline Homes, Genesis Homes, and Champion Homes – captured the top 3 spots in the national trust rankings.

From its innovative team of designers and engineers to the skilled men and women who build the homes with pride and the committed service technicians who take care of the customer, Skyline has been committed to building a legacy of trust for decades.

“At Skyline, we don’t just stop at creating premier living spaces — we always aim higher,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. “We’re incredibly honored by both the faith our valued customers have placed in our Skyline brand and this recognition. We look forward to many more years of delivering the very best homes and home-buying experiences.”

About Lifestory Research

Lifestory Research is a trusted national independent market research firm passionate about customers, employees, brands and the science of influence.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) was formed in June of 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC. The combined company employs approximately 6,700 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Learn more about our products and services at the following company brand websites:

Manufactured and Modular Homes

www.championhomes.com

www.skylinehomes.com

www.genesishomes.com

Park Model RVs

www.athensparkmodelrvs.com

www.skylinepm.com

Modular Buildings

www.championcommercial.com

Retail Sales Centers

www.titanhomes.com (Southeast States)

www.titanfactorydirect.com (TX and OK)

Transportation Services

www.starfleettrucking.com