Zelis® Ranks #2 Among New Jersey’s Fastest Growing Companies

BEDMINSTER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zelis, the healthcare industry’s leading payments optimization platform with superior technology and solutions to price, pay and explain healthcare, has been named #2 among the 2020 Fastest 50 Growing Companies in New Jersey. This is the fourth time Zelis has been recognized on this list for dynamic, sustained growth.

At the virtual 2020 Fastest 50 Growing Companies event, Zelis was celebrated as one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing businesses making significant contributions to the success of the state’s economic growth and stability. To qualify, companies had to meet selection criteria that included a revenue size of at least $500,000 for two of the past three years and growth in revenue over a three-year period, dating from fiscal year 2017 to 2019.

“It is an honor for us to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year,” said R. Andrew Eckert, CEO of Zelis. “In a year overshadowed by a pandemic, our dedicated, resilient and passionate associates, clients and partners continued to work together to make an impact on the healthcare industry by better aligning the interests of payers, providers and members to reduce the burden of cost in the healthcare system.”

The award program produced by NJBIZ, New Jersey’s leading business journal, is presented by Mazars USA LLP.

About Zelis

Zelis is the healthcare industry’s leading claims cost and payments optimization platform with superior technology and solutions to price claims, pay claims and explain claims. Zelis leverages proprietary technology, robust analytics, extensive payment and provider networks, and innovative claim savings channels to deliver to the industry superior administrative and medical cost savings. Zelis was founded on a belief that there is a “better way” to determine the cost of a healthcare claim, manage payment-related data, and make the claim payment. Zelis provides the industry’s only comprehensive, integrated platform to take a claim through the entire pre-payment to payments lifecycle. Zelis’ ~1000 associates serve more than 700 payer clients, including the top-5 national health plans, Blues plans, regional health plans, TPAs and self-insured employers, and more than 1.5 million providers. Zelis delivers more than $5B of claims savings, $50B of provider payments and 500 million payment data communications annually. Visit us at www.zelis.com.