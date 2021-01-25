Nautilus, Inc. Expands Connected Home Fitness Products Featuring the Enhanced JRNY® Digital Fitness Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today introduced its new connected Bowflex® Max Trainer® M9 machine and Bowflex® T22 treadmill, which integrate with the enhanced JRNY® digital fitness platform — helping members achieve their fitness goals by offering curated workouts and entertainment options that stream while being coached.

The JRNY digital fitness platform uses machine learning to create an infinite number of personalized workouts based on an initial fitness assessment that learns and adapts as the member progresses — removing the guesswork from achieving a productive and satisfying workout. The JRNY platform offers voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led workouts, integration with other fitness apps, and access to the members’ own entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.*

“Our new Bowflex products, and JRNY digital fitness platform, mark a milestone in our mission of empowering healthier living through individualized connected fitness,” said Jim Barr, CEO of Nautilus, Inc. “They include the latest technology, and features based on consumer insights, to offer a challenging and engaging home workout experience. When paired with the JRNY platform, users get an in-home personal coach that offers motivation and encouragement, which is especially important during these difficult times.”

The Bowflex T22 treadmill and Bowflex Max Trainer M9 are the latest additions to Nautilus, Inc.’s individualized connected fitness portfolio. Since September 2020, Nautilus, Inc. has introduced two bikes, three treadmills, and a Max Trainer – all embedded with the enhanced JRNY digital fitness platform and HD touchscreens.

The Bowflex Max Trainer took the fitness industry by storm by creating a new category of cardio machine that blends the low impact of an elliptical and high intensity of a stepper to offer short, high-calorie burn interval workouts in a compact design. To enhance this experience, the new Bowflex Max Trainer M9 will come with a 10" HD touch screen, to help users stay focused, motivated and entertained while they meet their goals. With 20 resistance levels, M9 users reap the benefits of longer workouts in less time.

The newest addition to the Bowflex connected treadmill line, the T22, offers a high-energy and engaging cardio experience. The product features a 22” HD touch screen console, so users can stream their favorite entertainment. With speeds up to 12 mph and a motorized 20% incline, users can push themselves even further with a variety of workouts while experiencing Comfort Tech™ deck cushioning for a supportive landing. The SoftDrop™ folding system and transport wheels make it easy to move and store the treadmill around the home. Additionally, T22 treadmill users can digitally connect to popular third-party apps such as Zwift by utilizing their own device and subscription.**

Bowflex® Max Trainer® M9 Cardio Machine

Additional features include:

Built-in 10" HD touch screen.

Blends the motions of an elliptical and a stepper into one unique workout.

Variety of positioned handlebars for versatility.

Steel resistance dial to easily crank up resistance levels (20) for workout difficulty.

Transport wheels to easily store around the home.

Built-in media shelf with accessory tray, USB charging port and dual water bottle holders.

The compact footprint allows it to easily store around the home.

Bowflex® T22 Treadmill

Additional features include:

Built-in 22" HD touch screen to stream endless entertainment.

Speeds up to 12 mph with Comfort Tech™ deck cushioning for a supportive landing.

Motorized decline/incline (-5 to 20%) for a variety of workouts.

Features a 22" x 60" running path for longer strides.

Transport wheels to move the machine and a SoftDrop™ folding system to easily store around the home.

Built-in media shelf with accessory tray, USB charging port and dual water bottle holders.

Includes heart rate hand grips and a Bluetooth® heart rate armband for easy tracking.

The immersive, JRNY digital experience is available on connected Bowflex home fitness cardio equipment, including indoor cycling bikes, treadmills and Max Trainer cardio machines. The JRNY Platform is available on Bowflex.com, for download in the Google Play and App Stores, and comes pre-loaded on the Max Trainer M9 and T22 treadmill. Following the two-month trial period, a JRNY membership will cost $19.99 per month or $149 per year, plus applicable taxes.

The Bowflex T22 treadmill is available for direct purchase and at select retailers for $2,699 (MSRP). The Bowflex Max Trainer M9 will be available for direct purchase in February for $1,999 (MSRP).

For more information about the Bowflex® Max Trainer® M9, Bowflex® T22 treadmill, or JRNY® digital fitness platform, please visit: https://www.bowflex.com.

*Requires a subscription to the streaming service, not included. Also requires a JRNY® digital fitness platform membership to access the streaming service from the console.

** Requires third-party subscription, not included. Requires a tablet or phone and separate third party subscription, not included. There is no affiliation with Zwift.

About JRNY® Digital Fitness Platform

The JRNY® digital fitness platform coaches members to achieve their fitness goals by offering curated workout and entertainment options that stream while being coached, including voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led workouts, integration with other fitness apps, and access to the members’ own entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The JRNY platform uses machine learning to create virtually an infinite number of personalized workouts that include motivation and praise and is based on an initial fitness assessment that learns and adapts as the member progresses — removing the guesswork from achieving a productive and satisfying workout. This immersive, digital experience is available on Bowflex.com, for download in the Google Play and App Stores, and is integrated with connected Bowflex® home fitness cardio equipment, including indoor cycling bikes, treadmills and Max Trainer® machines. Following the two-month trial period, a JRNY membership will cost $19.99 per month or $149 per year, plus applicable taxes.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, strength training products, as well as the JRNY® digital fitness platform. Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.