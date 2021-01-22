AM Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Credit Ratings of Nationwide Indemnity Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “aa-” of Nationwide Indemnity Company (Nationwide Indemnity) (Columbus, OH). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. With this action, Nationwide Indemnity is a new member of the Nationwide Group.

The ratings of Nationwide Indemnity reflect the consolidated balance sheet strength of Nationwide Group, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). These ratings also consider the breadth of resources of the organization as reflected in the consolidated results of the enterprise.

This ratings action considers Nationwide Indemnity’s inclusion in an intercompany pooling agreement, which consists of the affiliated insurance entities within the Nationwide organization. This agreement was updated to include Nationwide Indemnity, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

