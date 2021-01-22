Ric Edelman Shares the Investment Strategy You Need Now That the Election is Over

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Should you change your investment strategy now that the elections are finally over? Join Ric Edelman, Founder of Edelman Financial Engines, for a special post-election investment strategy webinar that reveals how you should handle your investments. You’ll be surprised by the information Ric will reveal - don’t miss it!

This is your last chance to see this webinar.

Here’s what Ric will share:

what to expect for the stock market based on who’s now in power in Washington, D.C.;

the three-step investment strategy you need right now; and

how to avoid the dangers of emotional investing.

What: Webinar - The Impact of the Elections on Your Investments

When: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST and at 8:00 PM EST

Register here

If you are unable to join us on Tuesday, the webinar will be available OnDemand on Wednesday, January 27th using the same registration link.

Mr. Edelman was named the #1 Independent Financial Advisor in the country three times by Barron’s1. He’s also a #1 New York Times bestselling author and the award-winning host of a national radio show on personal finance, engaging his audiences with vital information and his trademark delivery style that’s both funny and edgy.

For more information about Mr. Edelman or Edelman Financial Engines, visit EdelmanFinancialEngines.com.

About Edelman Financial Engines

Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interest of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all American investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America’s top independent financial planning and investment advisor, recognized by Barron’s2 with 150+ planner offices across the country and entrusted by more than 1.2 million clients to manage more than $230 billion in assets.3 Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client’s situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

[1] Rankings for 2009, 2010 and 2012. Barron’s ranking has three major components: assets managed, revenue produced and quality of the advisor’s practice. Does not assess investment returns. Quality-of-practice component includes advisor regulatory record. Rankings based on universe of applications submitted through self-nomination to Barron’s.

[2] The 2020 Top 100 Independent Advisory Firm Ranking issued by Barron’s is qualitative and quantitative, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, and the regulatory records of the advisers and firms. Firms elect to participate, but do not pay to be included in the ranking. Investor returns/experience are not considered.

[3] As of September 30, 2020.

© 2021 Edelman Financial Engines, LLC. Edelman Financial Engines® is a registered trademark of Edelman Financial Engines, LLC. All advisory services offered through Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. (FEA), a federally registered investment advisor. Results are not guaranteed. AM 1489369