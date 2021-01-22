Luxury Card Announces New Partnership With AMOREPACIFIC in the US

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury Card, a leader in the premium credit card market, revealed its partnership with AMOREPACIFIC, a luxury Korean skincare brand known for harnessing the power of Asian botanicals. Luxury Card members will now be able to enjoy special savings when shopping the brand’s full assortment of products at us.amorepacific.com.1
“AMOREPACIFIC has an impressive history matched with modern innovation, so we are thrilled to now bring the best in luxury beauty to our Cardmembers,” said Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card. “With our first foray into the beauty space, we found a partner who prioritizes the highest standards of skincare technology—our goal is to provide these coveted, high-performance products to our customers.”
“The name AMOREPACIFIC stands for ‘sending our love of beauty to the West’ and we’re excited to introduce our award-winning products to Luxury Card members,” said Julien Bouzitat, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Amorepacific US, Inc. “AMOREPACIFIC was the first brand to scientifically discover a tea variety designed exclusively for skin, and we remain committed to innovation and research, creating highly efficacious skincare products powered by potent Asian botanicals.”
AMOREPACIFIC is the only beauty company that cultivates its own green tea in its private garden on Jeju Island in South Korea. The plants are meticulously grown and handpicked at the peak of their optimal potency, at precise times of the year, during specific hours of the day, ensuring optimal efficacy for their use in skincare. From seed to product, every step of the formulation process is defined by passion, patience, precision and craftsmanship, making the AMOREPACIFIC collection the epitome of luxury. Skincare enthusiasts can find AMOREPACIFIC products at Bergdorf Goodman, select Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom stores and Sephora. Luxury Card members can now experience the benefits of AMOREPACIFIC products with exclusive savings at us.amorepacific.com, recently announced through Luxury Card’s industry-first mobile app.
About Luxury Card™
Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value, and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.
With a card weight of 22 grams and 55 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition.2
Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,3 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire.4 Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.4 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $750 airline ticket with the nearest competitor.3 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%3 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.4
Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.5
Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5006 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.4
Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.7 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.
About AMOREPACIFIC
AMOREPACIFIC creates luxury, high-performance skincare utilizing the power of Asian botanicals and ingredients. Believing that beauty secrets are found in nature, AMOREPACIFIC unearths the wisdom of Asian botanicals and uses these ingredients to power its skincare products. Using green tea, bamboo sap and red ginseng, among other ingredients, to form proprietary complexes, AMOREPACIFIC nourishes the skin on a deeper level, utilizing the best of nature and science.
Restrictions, limitations and exclusions apply. Benefit available through 6/30/21.
Credit card weights from 10/10/2019 uscreditcardguide.com article, “The Heaviest Credit Cards List.”
Information as of December 1, 2020. The earn rates at which points can be accumulated vary among credit card competitors and can impact the relative dollar value of the redemption.
Conditions and limitations apply. For more information, please refer to the Reward Rules within the Terms and Conditions at myluxurycard.com for additional information about the rewards program.
Restrictions, limitations and exclusions apply. See the Services section of myluxurycard.com to view your Guide to Benefits for a full explanation of coverages and details regarding specific time limits, eligibility and documentation requirements.
Average value based on a 2020 stay of three nights at either a domestic or an international property. Benefits may include daily breakfast for two, room upgrade when available, welcome amenities, resort and dining credits, late check-out and early check-in when available and complimentary Wi-Fi. Actual value will vary based on property, room rate, upgrade availability, length of stay and use of benefits.
Offer subject to credit approval. This offer is available through this advertisement and may not be accessible elsewhere. For complete pricing and other details, please see the Terms and Conditions.
This one-time offer is valid for eligible cardmembers. You may not be eligible for this offer if you currently have or previously had an account with us in this program. In addition, you may not be eligible for this offer if, at any time during our relationship with you, we have cause, as determined by us in our sole discretion, to suspect that the account is being obtained or will be used for abusive or gaming activity (such as, but not limited to, obtaining or using the account to maximize rewards earned in a manner that is not consistent with typical consumer activity and/or multiple credit card account applications/openings). Please see the About This Offer section of the Terms and Conditions for important information.
Annual Fee is $995, $495 or $195. 0% introductory APR on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening is applicable for the first fifteen billing cycles that immediately follow each balance transfer. This introductory APR offer does not apply to purchases and cash advances. For new and outstanding balance transfers after the introductory period and all purchases, the variable APR is 14.99%. The variable APR for cash advances is 25.24%. The APRs on your account will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate and are subject to change. The minimum monthly interest charge will be $0.50. Balance transfer fee: 3% (min. $5). Cash advance fee: 5% (min. $10). Foreign transaction fee: 0%. See Terms and Conditions for updated and more information about the terms of this offer, including the “About the Variable APRs on Your Account” section for the current Prime Rate information.