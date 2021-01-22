Luxury Card Announces New Partnership With AMOREPACIFIC in the US

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury Card, a leader in the premium credit card market, revealed its partnership with AMOREPACIFIC, a luxury Korean skincare brand known for harnessing the power of Asian botanicals. Luxury Card members will now be able to enjoy special savings when shopping the brand’s full assortment of products at us.amorepacific.com.1

“ AMOREPACIFIC has an impressive history matched with modern innovation, so we are thrilled to now bring the best in luxury beauty to our Cardmembers,” said Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card. “ With our first foray into the beauty space, we found a partner who prioritizes the highest standards of skincare technology—our goal is to provide these coveted, high-performance products to our customers.”

“ The name AMOREPACIFIC stands for ‘sending our love of beauty to the West’ and we’re excited to introduce our award-winning products to Luxury Card members,” said Julien Bouzitat, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Amorepacific US, Inc. “ AMOREPACIFIC was the first brand to scientifically discover a tea variety designed exclusively for skin, and we remain committed to innovation and research, creating highly efficacious skincare products powered by potent Asian botanicals.”

AMOREPACIFIC is the only beauty company that cultivates its own green tea in its private garden on Jeju Island in South Korea. The plants are meticulously grown and handpicked at the peak of their optimal potency, at precise times of the year, during specific hours of the day, ensuring optimal efficacy for their use in skincare. From seed to product, every step of the formulation process is defined by passion, patience, precision and craftsmanship, making the AMOREPACIFIC collection the epitome of luxury. Skincare enthusiasts can find AMOREPACIFIC products at Bergdorf Goodman, select Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom stores and Sephora. Luxury Card members can now experience the benefits of AMOREPACIFIC products with exclusive savings at us.amorepacific.com, recently announced through Luxury Card’s industry-first mobile app.

About Luxury Card™

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value, and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 55 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition.2

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,3 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire.4 Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.4 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $750 airline ticket with the nearest competitor.3 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%3 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.4

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.5

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5006 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.4

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.7 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

About AMOREPACIFIC

AMOREPACIFIC creates luxury, high-performance skincare utilizing the power of Asian botanicals and ingredients. Believing that beauty secrets are found in nature, AMOREPACIFIC unearths the wisdom of Asian botanicals and uses these ingredients to power its skincare products. Using green tea, bamboo sap and red ginseng, among other ingredients, to form proprietary complexes, AMOREPACIFIC nourishes the skin on a deeper level, utilizing the best of nature and science.