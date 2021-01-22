Rellevate and Richard Petty Announce the Richard Petty Icon Gift and Reward Cards

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge financial and payment services, announced today a multi-year licensing and distribution agreement with Richard Petty. The partnership will allow fans to buy gift and reward cards depicting Richard Petty, “The King,” an American icon. Petty is the winningest driver in the history of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR).

“We look forward to bringing the Richard Petty Icon Gift and Reward Cards to fans by providing a mechanism for corporations to reward employee performance and build consumer promotions,” Jim Hannigan, vice president of licensing for Richard Petty Motorsports, said. “We will contribute a portion from each purchase to Victory Junction.”

“Every day, Victory Junction provides camp experiences for children with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions,” Chad A. Coltrane, president & CEO of Victory Junction, said. “We appreciate the support that the partnership between Rellevate and Richard Petty will provide for our Victory Junction kids and families.”

“Rellevate is excited for the partnership with Petty, and in presenting the Richard Petty Icon Gift and Reward Cards to fans across the country. More importantly, we will be supporting Victory Junction,” Stewart A. Stockdale, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Rellevate, said. “The Rellevate management team has extensive experience in groundbreaking gift and reward card programs, including successful licensed products which have built the world’s largest Visa® gift card program. Petty’s extensive and loyal fan base combined with Rellevate’s expertise will be the catalyst for a winning performance.”

The Richard Petty Icon Gift Card will launch in January, in time for the DAYTONA 500 at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. Cards will be sold directly to consumers and to corporations for employees and consumer promotions. Soon to follow, the Richard Petty Icon Reward Card will be offered through Rellevate’s network of employers as well as corporations closely aligned with motorsports.

Rellevate Visa® Gift Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

About Rellevate

Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money anytime, anywhere. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Pay Any-Day, Online Bill Pay, and Money Send, and also Gift and Reward Cards. For more information on Rellevate and for Companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Erik Jones. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camping facility for children with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions. Co-founded by Kyle Petty and his family in honor of their son Adam, Victory Junction provides life-changing camping experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering, in a medically-safe environment, always free of charge. In addition to traditional camp sessions, Victory Junction’s REACH program takes camp experiences to children and their families at hospitals and in Ronald McDonald Houses throughout North and South Carolina.

Since opening in 2004, Victory Junction has delivered more than 60,000 camp experiences and has served children from all fifty states and Puerto Rico, as well as four countries. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network of Camps founded by Paul Newman, and is accredited by the American Camping Association. To learn more, please visit victoryjunction.org.