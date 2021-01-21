Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market to accelerate at a CAGR of 10% during 2021-2025 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technavio has been monitoring the non-photo personalized gifts market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.75 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the non-photo personalized gifts market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Wearables and accessories are the leading segments in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing popularity of private-label brands is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 9%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Apollo Global Management Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Zazzle Inc. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growing gifting culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations. However, the availability of alternate products for social expression will challenge growth.

How big is the North American market?

43% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Apollo Global Management Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Zazzle Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing gifting culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as the availability of alternate products for social expression is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this non-photo personalized gifts market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The non-photo personalized gifts market is segmented as below:

Product Wearables & Accessories Decoration Kitchenware & Tableware Stationery & Greeting Cards Others

Distribution Channel Online Offline

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The non-photo personalized gifts market report covers the following areas:

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market Size

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market Trends

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the non-photo personalized gifts market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist non-photo personalized gifts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the non-photo personalized gifts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the non-photo personalized gifts market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-photo personalized gifts market vendors

