Making Sure No One Is Left Behind: AmeriHealth Caritas Committed to Facilitating Access to the COVID-19 Vaccine for Americans in Greatest Need

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and health care solutions for those most in need, is collaborating with its state, community, and provider partners to help make sure its members are not left behind in accessing vaccine protection against the virus that causes COVID-19. The company’s preparations for the public availability of COVID-19 vaccinations will focus on supporting its members, including high risk members, who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. These include members who face language barriers and enrollees facing complex clinical conditions that are further complicated by limited access to the social determinants of health (SDOH), such as transportation, safe housing and economic stability.

AmeriHealth Caritas’ approach to facilitating access to the COVID-19 vaccine reflects its mission. A community-facing organization with nearly four decades of being embedded in the communities it serves, the company has been nationally recognized for its health equity expertise and its cultural competency in meeting the needs of diverse populations. AmeriHealth Caritas’ collaborative efforts will help its members receive timely, people-centered education about vaccines, including information about when they are available and the appropriate distribution points.

“ Vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans in short order is one of the greatest logistical challenges in our country’s history. As the country takes on this monumental task, it is critical that we actively embrace people who are often marginalized,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano. “ We believe everyone, regardless of economic status, race, disability, gender or sexual orientation, should have access to quality health care. Our strategy for getting our members access to a COVID-19 vaccine will align with that vision.”

Members of AmeriHealth Caritas’ health plans with questions about COVID-19 should contact their plan’s Member Services team, found on their Member ID card or on their health plan’s website.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 13 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 4.5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 37 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.