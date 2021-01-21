Automation Personnel Services Decatur Office Branch Moving Into A New Location

DECATUR, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After more than 20 years serving the greater Decatur area, Automation Personnel Services Decatur Branch is moving to a new location on January 29. The new address is 1425 6th Avenue, Decatur, AL 35601, directly across the street from Townhouse Galleries.

"This is an exciting time for the Decatur branch and our company,” says Amanda Merritt, Automation Personnel Services Decatur Branch Manager. “Since 1998, Automation Personnel Services served Decatur helping companies with their staffing needs and placing area residents in good jobs throughout the community. Our hope is our new location will be a more inviting and comfortable space as we seek to deepen our relationship with the city of Decatur.”

Automation Personnel Services will move on January 29 and will be open for regular business hours - 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - on Monday, February 1.

ABOUT AUTOMATION PERSONNEL SERVICES, INC.

Automation Personnel Services was founded in 1990 in Birmingham, Alabama, and has grown to become one of the largest independently owned staffing companies. They now have 36 offices in ten states throughout the Southeast. Automation specializes in providing light industrial employees to a variety of customers across the country with temporary and temp-to-hire associates, as well as executive recruiting. Automation Personnel Services opened its Decatur office in 1998 and has risen to be one of the largest and well-respected light-industrial staffing agencies in North Alabama.