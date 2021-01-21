Life in the "New Normal" - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Report on Consumer Behavior - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Life in the "New Normal" - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on Consumer Behavior" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global lockdown and social distancing measures, and fears of a looming global financial recession, have drastically altered how consumers shop, as well as the products and services they are engaging with.

The COVID-19 recovery survey reveals that value for money, conscious shopping, and unique ways to reach and engage with consumers will be key strategic considerations for brands throughout the remainder of the year.

This report explores the consumer behavior that has emerged since the start of COVID-19 that is here to stay and how brands can align products and services for success post-pandemic.

Consumers who will continue or start working from home in the future are more likely to spend more time grocery shopping online than the average global consumer.

Almost 60% of global consumers claim they will cook more meals at home in the "new normal" after the pandemic.

Almost a quarter of global consumers seek general entertainment from brands to distract them amid COVID-19.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that can drive and support innovation, brand activity, or emerging services throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct decision-making and inform new product development.

1. Life in the "New Normal" - Weeks 1-8

Introduction

Bare necessities

Conscious shopping

New routes to market

360 degree wellness

Insperiences

Take-Outs

2. About the Survey

