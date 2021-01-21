ShopOne Announces pOpshelf Coming to Conyers Commons

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShopOne Centers REIT Inc. (“ShopOne” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and manager of high-quality, grocery-anchored shopping centers, today announced that it has signed a lease agreement with pOpshelf, a new retail concept launched by Dollar General, to open an approximate 11,000 square foot location at Conyers Commons in Conyers, Georgia. The new lease with pOpshelf, in addition to recent leases with Bealls Outlet and Citi Trends, completes the redevelopment of the former Sports Authority vacancy, making the center 100 percent leased.

“We are excited for Conyers Commons to be one of a select few shopping centers in the country to house this exciting new concept from Dollar General,” said Bob Dake, Chief Operating Officer at ShopOne. “The selection of Conyers Commons speaks to the quality of its tenant mix and the value we create for our tenants and customers as proven operators. We look forward to opening pOpshelf in summer 2021.”

Launched in October 2020, pOpshelf aims to engage customers with a fun, affordable, and stress-free shopping experience where they can find on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods, entertaining needs and much more—with approximately 95 percent of items priced at $5 or less. pOpshelf shelves will also carry a highly curated crossover assortment of Dollar General’s private brands, many of which have been recently rebranded.

Conyers Commons is situated near heavily traveled I-20 and is approximately 30 minutes east of downtown Atlanta. The shopping center features a strong mix of retail, restaurant, and daily needs tenants, including Target, Ross Dress for Less, Bealls Outlet, Citi Trends, pOpshelf, Kirkland’s, FedEx, Sneaker Asylum, and Panda Express. Built in 2006, Conyers Commons was acquired by ShopOne in 2017.

About ShopOne

ShopOne Centers REIT is a leading owner, operator and manager of high-quality shopping centers. The Company’s retail centers are located in established trade areas and are supported by a diverse mix of non-discretionary, value-oriented and grocery retailers. ShopOne is committed to maximizing the value of its portfolio by capitalizing on embedded growth opportunities through driving rents, increasing occupancy and pursuing value-enhancing redevelopment opportunities. To learn more about ShopOne, please visit www.ShopOne.com.