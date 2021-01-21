Ørsted Pro-NJ Grantor Trust Announces Funds for Small, Woman-Owned and Minority-Owned Businesses and Coastal Resiliency Projects to Support the Growing Offshore Wind Industry in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Trustees of Ørsted’s Pro-NJ Grantor Trust Fund announced details of the fund and the process to apply. The $15 million private fund was established by Ørsted following the selection of its Ocean Wind offshore wind farm project by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in June 2019, with the goal of ensuring that the offshore wind industry in New Jersey is developed in a sustainable and inclusive way.

Beginning February 1, Requests for Expressions of Interest from small, woman-owned and minority-owned businesses may be downloaded and submitted for consideration by visiting www.pronjtrust.org. Following the first round of funding, Requests for Expressions for Interest will be available for applicants of coastal municipalities and counties in Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The following list represents some, but not all the fields the Trust seeks to fund:

Onshore and offshore light logistics and services

Marine vessel supply and maintenance

Aviation supply and maintenance

Buildings – construction and repair

Professional services (communications, environmental/permitting, engineering, etc.)

Turbine blade inspection and service

Fuel service and supply

Network/wireless communications supply, service, and repair

Workforce training, trade/safety, etc.

Cleaning and janitorial

Food service and catering

Onshore and offshore surveys

Project and risk management

Health and safety equipment and clothing

Marine clothing/equipment supply

The Pro-NJ Grantor Trust is governed by three volunteer Trustees. Attorney Beverly McCall of Ocean City serves as board chair along with Belinda Manning, of Pleasantville, a retired organizational development professional and community volunteer/activist, and Lori Pepenella, of Barnegat, the CEO of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce. A community-based Advisory Committee comprised of nine individuals from Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties help support the Trust’s mission.

“We are thrilled to launch the Pro-NJ Grantor Trust and believe the offshore wind industry is not just an opportunity for developers but for local businesses as well,” said David Chief Executive Officer of Ørsted Offshore North America.”