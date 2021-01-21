KB Home announces the grand opening of Willow Wood Place, a new-home community in North Houston priced from the $210,000s.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Willow Wood Place, a new single-family home community in North Houston. Willow Wood Place’s location near Highway 249 offers easy access to Grand Parkway 99 and Beltway 8 for an easy commute to several major employment centers, including The Woodlands, Northwest Crossing and downtown Houston. The community is minutes to a wide variety of entertainment and recreation venues, including Longwood Golf Club, Matzke Park, iT’Z® Houston Family Food & Fun, Sam Houston Race Park and The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Residents will also enjoy nearby shopping at Tomball Crossing, Louetta Shopping Center and Vintage Park Shopping Village.

The homes at Willow Wood Place showcase popular design characteristics like spacious lofts, gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, and master suites with walk-in closets. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,600 square feet. Future community amenities include a park, playground and open green space.

“Willow Wood Place’s desirable location provides easy access to major roadways for a short commute to major employment centers throughout the region,” said Brett Dietz, President of KB Home’s Houston division. “The new community is also situated within the Tomball Independent School District, and all zoned schools are less than two miles away. As with other KB Home communities, Willow Wood Place provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Willow Wood Place sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $210,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

