A Packaged Foods Industry Client Overcomes the Impact of COVID-19 and Keeps Pace with the Substantially Growing Market | Infiniti’s Recent Success with Competitive Pricing Solutions

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe toll on the food and beverage industry, including the packaged foods industry. Although the demand for hygiene led to substantial growth in the packaged foods market, many companies suffered significant supply chain and logistical challenges and struggled to keep pace with the sudden upsurge in demand and competition. Additionally, rising raw material and logistical costs, more competitive prices, and changing consumers' needs led to significant losses for many packaged food market players. Therefore, industry leaders leverage competitive pricing solutions, identify and mitigate unnecessary costs, benchmark industry leaders' pricing strategies, and ensure they meet their consumers' needs and pricing demands. To leverage Infiniti's competitive pricing solutions for comprehensive insights into the packaged foods market, competitors' pricing strategies, and consumers' needs, request a free proposal.

“Rising competition, renewed hygiene protocols, and consumers’ demands regarding cleanliness have made it challenging for packaged food companies to keep pace with the market and maintain competitive pricing,” says a food and beverage industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a packaged foods manufacturer, based in Northern Europe, witnessed a sudden rise in customer attrition rate. Rising competition, the need for high quality and manufacturing speed, and increasing costs made it challenging for the client to keep pace with competitors’ pricing strategies. Consumers’ changing demands and the client’s inability to meet these demands immediately caused further monetary losses. The packaged food manufacturer chose to partner with Infiniti Research and leverage our expertise in offering competitive pricing solutions to address these challenges. During the seven-week engagement, the packaged foods market client sought to analyze competitors’ pricing strategies, identify and mitigate unnecessary costs, and evaluate and meet consumers’ needs.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s competitive pricing experts developed a comprehensive approach to help the client address their business challenges, and prepare for the post-COVID era, that included the following:

Conducting a pricing analysis to provide comprehensive insights into consumers' preferred price points and competitors' pricing strategies

Our experts employed competitive benchmarking to identify successful supply chain strategies adopted by industry leaders and implemented changes to reduce costs

Lastly, Infiniti's experts utilized product research to help the client develop new offerings to meet consumers' demands and preferences

Business Outcome:

Infiniti’s competitive pricing engagement helped the packaged foods market client overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their supply chain and identify new strategies to improve offerings and efficiency. The client successfully understood their competitors’ strategies and developed improved pricing strategies. Additionally, the manufacturer increased transparency within the supply chain and improved the quality of its offerings. Their new offerings significantly addressed their consumers’ demands and unmet needs. With the insights procured from the competitive pricing solution, the packaged foods manufacturer regained its market share, increased customer retention, streamlined its supply chain, and successfully launched a new product set.

