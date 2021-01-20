Urban Air Awarded Top Industry Rankings

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urban Air Adventure Park, the world’s preeminent indoor adventure park, today announced it ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company’s most competitive rankings ever.

The Franchise 500® ranks Urban Air as the number one entertainment franchise for the third year in a row and #55 overall, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Urban Air was also ranked on the Franchise Times Top 200+ list, an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest franchises. The Company rose 81 spots to #235 on this year’s list, which is based on 2019 systemwide sales. Urban Air also secured the number two position on the Franchise Times “Fast & Serious” list, which ranks the smartest-growing franchise brands that have staying power.

“We are thrilled to be recognized in such prestigious rankings, and amid a very challenging 2020,” said Michael Browning, Chief Executive Officer at Urban Air. “Our position on these industry rankings is a testament to our strength as a franchise opportunity as well as the passion and dedication of our franchise base. Leveraging this strength and strategic pivots, we were able to end the year without a permanent park closure while continuing to expand our brand across the country. I am so proud of what we were able to accomplish together and look forward to capitalizing on the massive pent-up demand we see for our brand and driving sustainable growth in 2021 and beyond.”

Urban Air has become a market leader in the location based entertainment industry with over 150 locations open across 35 states and two countries. A highly lauded brand, the Company’s first-in-category Endless Play Membership program was recognized by Franchise Update Media, for the ‘Most Innovative Use of Technology: Products’ category in the Franchise Innovation Awards. The Franchise Innovation Awards recognizes the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand.

The Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The key factors that went into the Franchise 500® evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

