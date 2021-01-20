HITN Broadcasts Live coverage of Inauguration Day 2021

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its mission to keep the Hispanic community informed about political developments, HITN-TV will broadcast the inauguration ceremony on January 20 that will make Joseph R. Biden Jr. the 46th president of the United States. Gerson Borrero will inform the audience about the historic event delivering ceremony details starting from 11am ET, followed by the live coverage at noon. This year’s inaugural theme, “America United” aims to restore the “soul of America,” by bringing the country together to create “a path to a brighter future.” Viewers will also be able to stream the live coverage through the HITN Go app.

Gerson Borrero acclaimed political commentator, award winning journalist and host of ‘Estudio DC’, will be broadcasting from the HITN’s production studios in Brooklyn, New York, where he will be accompanied virtually by analysts such as Sandra Lilley, Editor at NBC News Latino, Jerry Goldfeder, special counsel at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, Hernan Molina, political analyst and special counsel, Marili Cancio Johnson, attorney at Marili Cancio Johnson PA, Larry Cosme, the National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, and Jose Arango, Hudson County GOP Chairman. These experts will provide the viewers with interesting commentary about the ceremony’s proceedings and their significance.

“Our commitment has always been to provide our audience with resources that keep them informed about what is happening in the political arena. At HITN, we believe that, through high-quality content, we are contributing to the promotion of civic engagement of the Hispanic community in the United States”, said Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO of HITN.

Due to the pandemic, the ceremony had to be adapted and scaled-back to comply with Covid-19 measures. The traditional swearing in on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington DC will be kept, where Biden will deliver a public address after taking the inaugural oath. However, the inaugural parade and the traditional balls will be held virtually with limited in-person attendance. Instead, there will be televised and virtual events so that viewers can be part of the celebrations.

“The nation and the world will be witnessing what so many have taken for granted: a peaceful transfer of power. Concerns for the security of those present at the ceremony are heightened to unprecedented levels. This is truly historical. And as a journalist I along with our HITN team will give our viewers an interesting and informative special broadcast,” Gerson Borrero commented.

Viewers will be able to get the full coverage of Borrero’s pre-show and the inauguration ceremony at HITN-TV, as well as through the HITN Go app: https://hitn.tv/go/

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. Download the “HITN GO” Everywhere App available on Apple, Android, Apple TV and Roku® with a cable subscription. For more information visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.