More Florida Publix Pharmacies to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuing the collaboration between Publix, the state of Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis, the state is providing an additional 70,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to select Publix pharmacies. At the same time, the number of Publix Pharmacy locations administering the vaccinations is increasing from 105 to 242.

“We are grateful to continue our collaboration with the state of Florida and Governor DeSantis as we work to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people who are eligible in our Florida communities as possible,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “It is our privilege to do our part during this time of crisis.”

Eligibility

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being provided to individuals ages 65 and older.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. The system will be open on two days for appointment times as follows:

Reservation system opens For appointments on Wednesday, Jan. 20 Thursday, Jan. 21

Friday, Jan. 22 Friday, Jan. 22 Saturday, Jan. 23 Sunday, Jan. 24 Monday, Jan. 25 Tuesday, Jan. 26 Wednesday, Jan. 27

Locations

Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine in the following counties: Bay, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Lee, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, St. Johns, Santa Rosa, Volusia and Walton, while supplies last. View a full list of Florida pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers can also use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at a nearby Publix. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix pharmacies are also offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals in select Georgia and South Carolina locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,264 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.