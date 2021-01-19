SABEW’s Best in Business Awards Competition Open for Entries

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SABEW, the leading association of business journalists, is accepting entries in the prestigious Best in Business journalism award contest. The contest, in its 26th year, recognizes stories in 29 categories, including banking/finance, breaking news, economics and personal finance.

New this year are the categories data journalism and the business of sports. Winners in the data journalism category will be recognized for exceptional content that is both premised on data and clearly and compellingly displays it. The business of sports category will recognize outstanding content that tackles the business operations and financial and economic impact of professional and amateur sports, teams and athletes.

The contest deadline is 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 3. Special entry rates for students and freelancers are available. International submissions in all categories are encouraged.

Winners will be selected by a panel of SABEW member judges and announced in March. Honorees will be recognized in a virtual awards ceremony, details and date to be determined.

To enter the contest, visit https://sabewbib.awardsplatform.com/. Learn more about the contest at https://sabew.org/2020-best-in-business/.

You must be a SABEW member to enter the contest. For membership or contest questions, contact Tess McLaughlin at tmclaughlin@sabew.org.

The contest is run by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW). SABEW’s mission is to encourage comprehensive reporting of economic events without fear or favoritism and to increase members’ skills and knowledge through continuous education.

SABEW supports press freedom highlighting the importance of journalism, including the principle that fact-based reporting is necessary for the health of robust democracies. SABEW advocates for full access to financial and economic data, including information collected and distributed by governments. Visit www.sabew.org and follow us on Twitter @SABEW.