KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to FNA VI, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a preliminary rating to a note class of FNA VI, LLC, a property tax lien ABS transaction.

This transaction represents the fourth public term securitization and sixth overall for First National Holdings LLC (“FNH” or the “Company”). On the Closing Date, the company will own all of the membership interests of the Issuer. The initial collateral pool is composed of property tax lien assets, including tax liens and delinquent California PACE assets, from municipalities in 11 states that have been purchased by special purpose tax lien holding subsidiaries of the Company that are contributed by the Company to the Issuer at closing.

The transaction features a new tax lien asset account with $36.0 million deposited at closing to purchase new tax liens during the reinvestment period of nine (9) months on properties that meet certain eligibility criteria on or prior to the applicable Sale Date for such Tax Lien Asset or date of acquisition of such Subsequent Tax Lien Asset by the Issuer. The transaction also includes a subsequent tax lien asset account to purchase subsequent tax liens on properties related to either tax liens in the initial pool or to tax liens purchased from the additional tax lien account.

