Innophos to Present the Science of Polyphosphoric Acid (PPA) at Association of Modified Asphalt Producers (AMAP) 2021

Learn how to safely enhance asphalt performance. This video demonstrates the advantages of Innovalt® PPA and how to eliminate H2S during the modification process by utilizing our newly-patented Innovalt® Scavenger.

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innophos Inc., a leading producer of specialty phosphates, announces that it will return as a platinum sponsor to the Association of Modified Asphalt Producers (AMAP) Conference taking place virtually February 9 – 11. This year, Innophos will present the science of polyphosphoric acid (PPA) modification and launch a video featuring the performance benefits of combining PPA with patented Innovalt® Scavenger.

Innophos Scientist Kevin Kempton to clarify use of PPA as an asphalt modifier

Kevin will demonstrate the chemistry of PPA, clarify the performance characteristics, and explain how it can be used effectively as a standalone additive or with various co-modifiers. He will discuss the modification mechanism and binder properties. Additionally, Kevin will share best practices and benefits of PPA usage.

At this year’s AMAP conference, Innophos will also launch their latest video titled “Innovalt® PPA + Scavenger: Safely Improving Asphalt Performance.” In this video, Innophos covers:

Advantages of Innovalt® PPA

Challenges with asphalt modification namely, the risks of hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S)

S) Innophos’ newly patented Innovalt® Scavenger which prevents H 2 S from forming

which prevents H S from forming Benefits of using Innovalt® PPA together with Innovalt® Scavenger, to safely enhance the process and performance of asphalt

“We are proud that our INNOVALT® PPA and Scavenger technologies allow the asphalt industry to achieve a higher level of performance while improving on-the-job safety for those working with the asphalt,” said Sherry Duff, SVP Marketing and Technology, Innophos.

About INNOVALT® Scavenger

When liquid asphalt is modified with PPA to achieve a higher performance grade, not all metal-based H 2 S scavengers are capable of withstanding the transiently acidic environment, which results in the increased release of H 2 S. INNOVALT® SL70’s newly patented, metal-based liquid technology prevents the release of H 2 S by maintaining the metal sulfide bond in suspension instead of releasing it into the storage vessel’s headspace.

About the Company

Innophos is a leading international producer of essential ingredients. We partner with world-leading health & nutrition, food & beverage, and industrial brands to create science-based solutions that improve quality of life. Our knowledgeable teams apply science to unlock the potential that lies within the blends and formulations that we deliver. Forward thinking and people centric at heart, we execute with purpose and efficiency to create value in everything we do. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com.