Quantzig Examines the Reasons Behind the Increased Focus on Innovation in Food and Beverage | Submit RFP for Industry Specific Insights

Find new opportunities and take the necessary steps to realize the promise of advanced technologies using food and beverage analytics.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantzig, one of the world’s leading data analytics and advisory firm, announces the launch of its redefined innovation portfolio for the food and beverage industry.

Rapid changes in consumer lifestyles, the emergence of new trends, and increased competitive pressures drive the need for innovation. However, technology and sustainability continue to be the topmost factors driving innovation in the food and beverage industry. Today, businesses are fully aware that future-proofing a business requires them to lead the new normal by implementing the latest technology that will return value to their clients, stockholders, and employees alike. As such, leading food and beverage companies are focusing on innovation to implement the right technology and drive performance.

“Just like how the pandemic has forced leading businesses to adopt flexible work policies, this is an opportunity for food and beverage companies to rethink their digital strategies and future proof their business as they scale back and return to normalcy,” said an analytics expert at Quantzig.

Request a proposal to learn more about our analytics solutions for the food and beverage industry

With economies reopening, it is now crucial for food and beverage companies to reconsider their digital strategies and find new pathways to drive growth. Evidently, the pandemic has impact growth across industries, with analytics playing an indispensable role in helping businesses weather the storm. To help food and beverage companies grow, Quantzig has developed a comprehensive portfolio of analytics solutions with a core focus on driving innovation. With Quantzig’s advanced analytics solutions, food and beverage companies can improve end-to-end processes and productivity by embedding analytics into critical processes.

Our analytics experts are equipped with the necessary skills and expertise to help our clients leverage data to analyze their competition, develop pricing strategies, and establish unparalleled business operations.

Innovate and Future Proof Your Business by Incorporating Analytics into Business Processes

In today's business scenario, food and beverage companies need to quickly react to market trends and innovate to meet the evolving consumer needs, failing which they risk succumbing to the economic pressures and competitive market forces. Innovation in Big Data, AI and ML, and the Internet of Things are potential game-changers for food manufacturers. But finding the right balance between competing opportunities and the agility to innovate by launching new products and repositioning offerings is essential for success. Quantzig possesses the cross-functional domain expertise and industry knowledge to help food and beverage companies find new growth opportunities using data.

We aim to help our clients harness the real power of data to pioneer innovation in the food and beverage industry. Our food and beverage analytics solutions focus on helping businesses in several ways, including:

Leveraging data-driven insights to identify new opportunity areas

Leveraging big data and converting it into winning product strategies

Optimizing ingredients for product development using NLP and AI

Optimizing production processes to improve equipment-usage, resources, and efficiency

Detecting emerging trends that can impact M&A strategies

Optimizing the innovation journey to achieve operational excellence

Request for more information to gain comprehensive insights into our analytics solution portfolio.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across industries with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

