Nexa3D and Keystone Industries Join Forces to Deliver Higher Productivity and Performance 3D Printing Solutions for the Dental Industry

Nexa3D's partnership with Keystone Industries will advance the range of available functional and affordable dental solutions for labs and practitioners, delivering new levels of speed, productivity and efficiency.

GIBBSTOWN, N.J. & VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer production 3D printers, and Keystone Industries, a trusted dental manufacturer of biocompatible, cutting-edge, patented photopolymer resins, announced today a collaboration to make all Keystone KeyPrint® 3D printing dental resins available worldwide on Nexa3D’s ultrafast NXE 400 3D printers. Under this agreement, both companies will combine their extensive dental, photopolymer and 3D printing capabilities to deliver the highest productivity, precision and performance 3D printing solutions to the dental market.

This powerful new combination comes with Keystone’s best-in-class, FDA-cleared night guard resin, KeySplint Soft® and KeyModel Ultra®, the go-to material for next-gen dental and orthodontic models along with the rest of Keystone’s laboratory and medical device printing materials, including KeyTray and KeyGuide. By responding to market needs, focusing on product quality, and rigorously ensuring that all KeyPrint products are safe, effective, and compliant with international standards, Keystone is fast becoming the leading choice for dental labs and clinics everywhere. All Keystone precision dental resins are manufactured in the USA, and available immediately through Nexa3D’s expanding global channels.

“We are thrilled to tailor our entire portfolio of KeyPrint resins for Nexa3D, a company that is fast emerging as an additive polymer market leader,” said Keystone Dental President Ira Rosenau. “During our extensive internal optimization and validation testing, we confirmed that the NXE 400 produces outstanding quality prints at high volumes, making it an ideal additive manufacturing partner for the dental industry. We expect Nexa3D users to have an outstanding experience with our growing line of KeyPrint resins.”

Nexa3D’s ultrafast and high-resolution NXE 400 3D printer features revolutionary patented LSPc technology that combines superior build volume, extreme print uniformity, advanced process algorithms, modular design for onsite automation, and intelligent optimization. Offering an unprecedented 16-liter build volume and up to 20X productivity gains, the NXE 400 is transforming the 3D printing industry in the same way broadband internet opened new possibilities compared to dial-up access. The printer yields orders of magnitude part-throughput gains while offering the lowest cost of ownership in its class on the market. Nexa3D enters the lucrative dental market armed with all of Keystone’s game changing KeyPrint resins, including KeySplint Soft, a material that delivers a unique combination of the strength needed to protect teeth with the added flexibility for improved patient comfort, all with a transparent and aesthetic appearance. To learn more about all KeyPrint materials, check out the Nexa3D materials page or the KeyPrint materials page.

“We are excited to partner with a company of the caliber and reputation of Keystone to jointly advance the range of available functional and affordable dental solutions for labs and practitioners,” said Avi Reichental, co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Nexa3D. “At Nexa3D, we are committed to advancing 3D printing performance and productivity through internal innovations and external collaborations. We are particularly pleased to partner with Keystone to bring our combined portfolio of 3D printing dental solutions to market, delivering new levels of speed, productivity and efficiency to the dental industry.”

Every NXE400 3D printer comes with accelerated part-to-print capabilities, including fully integrated build set up and print management software that can prepare part files for printing in half the time of other solutions. The printer is also fully interoperable with all leading digital dental workflows and providers.

Both the NXE400 3D printer and KeyPrint resins are available for purchase now. To find a Nexa3D reseller near you or schedule a live demo via Zoom, please click here.

Keystone Industries and Nexa3D are working together to apply circular economy principles into every phase of their material formulation and printing process. Through the implementation of end-to-end validated workflows, both companies are rigorously measuring and improving on what matters: minimizing process waste, reducing energy consumption per part, and working with customers around the world to reduce their overall carbon footprint.

About Keystone Industries

Keystone’s group of dental companies focuses largely on consumable digital, laboratory, operatory, and preventative products. The company is a global supplier, maintaining a diverse network of more than 800 U.S. and international dental distribution partners in 70+ countries.

Keystone has developed industry-leading products such as its innovative KeyPrint line of 3D printing resins, Diamond D® high-impact denture base, and the Pro-Form® line of thermoplastics, innovative and patent-protected laboratory offerings such as Enamelite ceramic spray glazes, and the award-winning Gelato prophy paste. Keystone has spent nearly three decades formulating and producing biocompatible, cutting-edge, patented photopolymer resins for dental and cosmetic nail applications. Keystone maintains FDA licensing, ISO 13485 (medical device) and 22716 certifications, along with GMP certification and international product registrations.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is digitizing the world’s supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast industrial grade polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's photoplastic printers are powered by its proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) while its thermoplastic printers are powered by Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS), both of which increase print speed and productivity by orders of magnitude. The company’s partnerships with world-class material suppliers unlock the full potential of supply-chain approved polymers that are tailored for faster production at scale. Nexa3D’s Digital Twin Printing (DTP) software optimizes the entire additive production cycle through process interplay algorithms to ensure part performance and production consistency, while minimizing material usage and waste to reduce energy and carbon footprints. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.