Martin Luther King III Joins Impact Podcast for Special MLK Day Episode

As the oldest son of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King III serves as an ambassador of his parents’ legacy of nonviolent social change. A graduate of his father's alma mater, Morehouse College, King has devoted his life to working in the non-profit sector to promote civil rights and global human rights and to eradicate the “triple evils” of racism, militarism and poverty his father identified as the scourges of humankind.

“It was tremendously humbling to have Martin on our show,” said Shegerian. “After a particularly challenging 2020, who better to have on our special MLK Day show to discuss the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and bring our listeners a message of hope and inspiration for a better future. It was a great privilege to learn first-hand about Martin’s efforts, his beautiful children’s book and the positive impact he has been making throughout the world.”

Every week, the Impact Podcast invites thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent Impact Podcast guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, and a number of fascinating thought leaders, including writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; PTSD treatment pioneer and MAPS founder, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio personality Sarah Spain; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; British Special Forces veteran and World Record breaking athlete Dean Stott; six-time Emmy-winning creator/co-host of Sport Science and CMO of Kill Cliff, John Brenkus; music industry legend Mathew Knowles; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; MLB outfielder and Players for the Planet founder Chris Dickerson; “Heaven is for Real” author Colton Burpo; Play Like a Girl founder, Dr. Kimberly Clay; leading cybersecurity expert Kate Fazzini and many more.

King has also teamed up with an array of stars from across the sports world and Engage to raise money for the Drum Major Institute and its work carrying on his father's legacy. Learn more at letsengage.com/mlk.

