Total Life Changes Introduces Total Life Essentials™ Exclusive Complete Self-Care

FAIR HAVEN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Major health and wellness brand Total Life Changes announced a new cutting-edge collection of complete self-care and wellness today with the launch of Total Life Essentials™.

Total Life Changes works exclusively with experts to curate this family of innovative self-care products that deliver on the ideals of achieving a sense of center in mind, body, and spirit, while supporting the proper care for and well-being of one’s self and family. As TLC works with its family of Life Changers (independent representatives) to press through the trying times of the pandemic, the company continues to be at the forefront of product development.

The Total Life Essentials brand will launch with these initial, featured products:

Total Life Essential Oils

12 amazing individual scents

3 exclusive proprietary “power” blends

The TLEO line of exclusive oils offer purity, no sourcing or purchasing of cheaper versions, no fillers, synthetics or carrier oils, and no GMOs. This collection is carefully and thoughtfully crafted from superior sources across six continents, in a cumulative effort between TLC and some of the world’s top cultivators and scientists utilizing decades of research and development, as well as the work of Mother Nature herself.

Total Life Essentials Guardian Hand Sanitizer Multi-Use Spray & Gel

The hand sanitizer is a physician-formulated composition that comes from the minds of experts with decades of experience in research and development. This silky-smooth moisturizing sanitizer features a proprietary blend of warm, clean scent comprising cinnamon, clove, orange, lemongrass, lemon, eucalyptus, rosemary, peppermint, and spearmint. The sanitizer simultaneously meets FDA standards, effectively eliminating common harmful germs and bacteria.

Total Life Essentials Guardian Hand Soap

The moisturizing hand soap is a proprietary composition that will elevate your family’s well-being in these times of keen health consciousness, while keeping their hands cleansed and skin feeling refreshed. This alternative to harsh, drying commercial hand soaps is a mild, plant-based foaming formula that leaves hands feeling soft, with eco-friendly cleansing ingredients.

Total Life Changes is a global network marketing company offering a family of top-selling and in-demand wellness products, led by its first and most beloved product, NutraBurst®, and top global direct selling product, the original Iaso® Tea.

Find more information about the company’s best-selling products and business opportunities at www.totallifechanges.com or follow the fun on Facebook @TLCHQ.

About Total Life Changes

Total Life Changes (TLC) is a direct selling company that offers a diverse portfolio of health and wellness products. Founder and Chief Vision Officer Jack Fallon created TLC 17 years ago with a single product: NutraBurst®. Since then, TLC has developed proprietary wellness and weight loss products paired with an attractive hybrid binary compensation plan. This allows Life Changers at TLC to be rewarded quickly for introducing new customers to TLC’s products and business opportunity.

Find out why so many are saying, "It really is different over here." For more information please visit www.totallifechanges.com.