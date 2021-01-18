Baker Tilly Foundation Doubles Grants for Annual Giving Campaign

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Baker Tilly Foundation announces recipients of its fourth annual Baker Tilly Wishes – a campaign where team members nominate nonprofit organizations to receive a $10,000 donation and 40 hours of volunteer time.

This year’s 10 recipients — double the number this year — include:

A Place for Hope – Moorhead, Minnesota

Boomer Esiason Foundation – New York City

Boys & Girls Club of Buena Park – Buena Park, California

Cara Chicago – Chicago

Children's Craniofacial Association – Dallas

Joy’s House – Indianapolis

Omega House – Hospice/Medical Respite – Houston

Reading Public Library Foundation – Reading, Pennsylvania

SecureFutures – Milwaukee

Veterans Village of San Diego – San Diego

“This challenging year left us all looking for ways to connect to each other and to something bigger. Our team members were clear in their desire to help our communities,” Baker Tilly Foundation President and Chairman Jennifer Soltis said. “We are thrilled to be able to double our Wishes impact this year, growing from five to 10 Wishes granted, and we are proud to support these deserving organizations.”

The Baker Tilly Wishes campaign is part of the firm’s broader annual holiday giving, which includes many local office efforts, such as drives for food, toys and gifts for families in need. Additionally, the firm provides each team member with a charitable gift card to bestow on their nonprofit organization of choice.

This year, driven by overwhelming support from team members, the Baker Tilly Foundation also matched team members’ donations to raise $90,000 in support of COVID-19 relief and racial equity initiatives. In total, the firm donated $299,500 through this year’s giving programs to organizations across the globe.

Baker Tilly’s holiday giving program embraces causes supported by team members in the communities where they live and work. It is an extension of the firm’s H.E.R.O (Helping Enrich Relationships through Outreach) program, which gives team members paid time off to support causes they care about.

About the Baker Tilly Foundation

The Baker Tilly Foundation is Baker Tilly’s nonprofit, private foundation to drive greater impact in three philanthropic areas of education, health and wellness and human services. Visit bakertillyfoundation.org to learn more about the Baker Tilly Foundation.

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm, providing clients a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage with critical mass and top-notch talent in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world’s leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 146 territories, with 36,000 professionals with a combined worldwide revenue is $3.9 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Baker Tilly US, LLP is a member of the Baker Tilly International network, the members of which are separate and independent legal entities. Baker Tilly refers to the global network of accounting firms of Baker Tilly International Limited. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Baker Tilly International Limited does not provide services to clients.