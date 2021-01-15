Stanton Optical Opens New Store in Onalaska, WI Area

ONALASKA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stanton Optical, a leading full-service optical retailer offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, opened its newest location in Onalaska on Monday, January 4. Located at 9362 State Rd 16, the new store marks Stanton Optical’s 102nd location overall and its 8th location in the state of Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin is already home to several of our locations but we are excited for more growth to reach parts of the community we haven’t been able to serve yet,” said Senior Vice President of Operations Kissel Goldman. “This opportunity for another location at Onalaska comes during a pivotal moment in the telehealth industry, leaving a great opportunity to impact more lives in Wisconsin with accessible and affordable eye care in reach. “

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, Stanton Optical is a retail brand of Now Optics, which also includes optical franchise My Eyelab. Now Optics has led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable and convenient eye exams, eyeglasses, and contact lenses. Tapping into its remote network of affiliated doctors, to date the company has conducted more than 1 million telehealth eye exams.

On top of that, an assortment of over 3,000 unique frames to fit both style and budgets, guided by our knowledgeable and friendly staff, allows consumers the ultimate eye care experience. For convenience, Stanton Optical accepts both same day appointments and walk-ins for eye exams, and offers two pairs of glasses including the cost of an eye exam, starting at just $59.95. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped Stanton Optical’s success, as its proprietary telehealth technology minimizes the risk without compromising quality eye care.

Hours for the new store in Onalaska are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and closed on Sunday. For more information or to schedule an appointment go to www.stantonoptical.com or call (608) 729-7533.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation’s fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 200 corporate and franchise locations in 27 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #11 on Entrepreneur’s list of Top New Franchises in 2020. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at meyelabfranchise.com.