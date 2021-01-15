My Eyelab is Now in Michigan: New Store in the Saginaw Area

SAGINAW, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--My Eyelab, a leading retail eye health provider offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, opened its newest location in Saginaw, MI on December 28. Located at 5020 Bay Rd., the new store marks the company’s 200th location overall and first introduction to the state of Michigan.

“We are excited to bring our first My Eyelab store to Michigan and show the local communities how convenient and affordable eye care and eyewear can truly be,” said Senior Vice President of Operations Kissel Goldman. “With its strong demographics and growing population, Saginaw provides us with an ideal growth opportunity, and we look forward to expanding throughout the state of Michigan even more in coming years.”

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, My Eyelab is a retail brand of Now Optics, which also includes Stanton Optical. My Eyelab has led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative software technology to provide patients with affordable eye exams, eyeglasses, and contact lenses. Tapping into its remote network of available doctors, to date the company has conducted more than 1 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer in the Saginaw area. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has not hindered My Eyelab’s success, as its proprietary telehealth technology minimizes the risk without compromising quality eye care.

On top of that, an assortment of over 2,000 frames to fit both style and budgets allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style. For convenience, My Eyelab accepts both same day appointments and walk-ins for your eye exams and eyewear needs.

Hours for the new optical store in Saginaw are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information or to schedule an appointment go to www.myeyelab.com or call (989) 402-3016.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation’s fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 200 corporate and franchise locations in 27 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #11 on Entrepreneur’s list of Top New Franchises in 2020. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com.