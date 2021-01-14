SmartHealth PayCard™ Helps Patients Cope with the Unwelcome “Fresh Start” of Health Insurance Deductibles in the New Year

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a difficult 2020, a new year has Americans eager to wipe the slate clean with a renewed sense of purpose and a determination to be fulfilled, happy and healthy. But resolutions for better health have been made more challenging thanks to the expensive health insurance deductibles that have arrived with the new year.

According to recent U.S. government data, more than 43 percent of Americans are covered by high-deductible health plans sponsored by employers. Plans like these have deductibles of at least $2,800 a year per family and can exceed $13,000 out of pocket annually when combined with copayments and coinsurance. That doesn’t include paycheck deductions for insurance premiums, which average nearly $6,800 a year per family. These are daunting expenses that may tempt many to put off getting the care they need when they need it.

SmartHealth PayCard™ LLC, a healthtech payment solutions leader, introduced the SmartHealth PayCard Mastercard® to help consumers overcome the financial obstacles to care. Designed specifically for healthcare expenses, the credit card can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted to pay for deductibles, copayments, coinsurance, premiums, prescriptions and any other medical, dental, eyecare, mental health or veterinary expense not covered by insurance.

“ Deductibles have risen so high over the past decade that it can take months to meet them before your health insurance will cover anything. Because of that, the last thing any family wants to deal with in a new year is an unexpected medical expense – especially at the height of cold and flu season in the middle of a pandemic,” said Jeff Blankinship, co-founder of SmartHealth PayCard. “ We launched the SmartHealth PayCard to give consumers the freedom, convenience and flexibility to handle deductibles and other uncovered expenses over time.”

The SmartHealth PayCard Mastercard offers a revolving credit line of up to $30,000 that can be accessed immediately after an approval process that takes only a few minutes. At no additional cost, cardholders can save up to 85 percent on prescriptions at pharmacies nationwide through SmartHealth Rx™. Benefits also include $5,000 in Accidental Death Insurance and up to $5,000 annually in Accident Medical Expense coverage to help with emergency room fees, outpatient surgery facility costs, surgeons’ expenses, hospital room and board and ground/air ambulance.

“ Whether it’s for routine checkups, urgent care, medical emergencies, elective surgeries or any other health, dental, eyecare or veterinary service, we’re providing a financial safety net that has never been more important as we continue to fight through a global health and economic crisis,” added Blankinship.

To apply from your phone, visit www.smarthealthpaycard.com, or call toll free (833) PAY-SMART.

About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC

Based in Plano, Texas, SmartHealth PayCard is committed to providing financial solutions to simplify and make healthcare affordable. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers and society at large. For more information, please visit SmartHealthPayCard.com and also watch this brief video overview.