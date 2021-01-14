NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to STEAM 2021-1 Class A Notes issued by USQ Rail I LLC and USQ Canada Rail ULC, a railcar leasing securitization.

The securitization is collateralized by a portfolio of 2,941 tank railcars with an aggregate adjusted value of $332.5 million (62.1% by value) and 2,829 non-tank railcars with an aggregate adjusted value of $202.8 million (37.9% by value), (the “Portfolio Railcars”). As of November 30, 2020, approximately 83.6% of leases are on full service leases, 13.7% are on net leases and 2.8% are off-lease. The Issuer will be responsible for covering maintenance costs for the railcars in the portfolio that are under full service lease contracts.

In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2021-1 Notes, KBRA anticipates withdrawing the ratings on all classes of notes in the Prior Master Series Issuance (“STEAM 2018-1”) which are expected to be paid in full at transaction close.

