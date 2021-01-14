Thinkific Announces Launch of Amplify 2021 Virtual Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thinkific, the leading platform for creating and selling online courses, today announced the launch of Amplify 2021.

2021 is set to be the year of The Knowledge Entrepreneur. With the COVID-19 pandemic still rampant and small business owners looking for a way to build resilience into their business more than ever, Thinkific is hosting its second annual, free-to-attend virtual summit that will bring together a notable lineup of expert speakers, and help entrepreneurs build and launch their own online courses. Speakers will include several of the most renowned international online course creators who have developed thriving online businesses through transformational, conversion-driven online courses.

The two day summit, which will take place on January 25 & 26th, 2021, will provide entrepreneurs and small businesses with expert insight and actionable skills to enable them to launch and scale their own high-performing course businesses.

Amplify 2021 keynote speakers include:

Neil Patel - New York Times bestselling author, Forbes top 10 marketer, and creator of one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 100 most brilliant companies.

Ryan Serhant - real estate broker, CEO, and founder of SERHANT, a vertically-integrated mega brokerage comprising an in-house film studio, education arm, marketing division, and technology platform. He's also a bestselling author, producer, and star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York and Sell It Like Serhant.

Vanessa Lau - Vanessa is a digital course creator, educator, and content creator who scaled her business to $300,000/month in digital course sales in just one year. She teaches new coaches how to build their influence and scale their businesses using the power of social media.

Nathan Chan - CEO & Publisher of Foundr Magazine, a multi-faceted digital media company focusing on entrepreneurship serving over 1 million entrepreneurs across the platform.

Keynotes will deliver valuable insights and practical advice on how to scale an online course business with limited time and resources, how to identify winning marketing strategies that reach and convert a global audience and how to successfully take the leap from a steady 9-5 to running an online business.

Day 1 of the summit will focus on “Strategy and Course Creation” with Day 2 dedicated to “Marketing, Selling, and Scaling”. Beyond keynotes, curated tracks with tactical sessions will be presented by over 25 industry-leading course creation experts and smaller, interactive workshops will be led by Thinkific experts.

“Online courses represent the new way of getting a college education,” said Neil Patel. “Today, people can buy a course for a fraction of the dollars it takes to go to university and get more practical information that they can execute on right away. If you’re an entrepreneur and want to grow your traffic, generate more sales, do better with courses, join Amplify 2021 with Thinkific.”

The online course market grew faster than expected in 2020, fueled by the Covid pandemic and increased adoption of online learning.

Those wishing to attend Amplify 2021 can register for free here.

ABOUT THINKIFIC

Thinkific Labs Inc. (Thinkific), is a leading software company that makes it easy for entrepreneurs and businesses of any size to create, market, and sell their own customized online courses. Thinkific helps businesses grow by sharing their knowledge, skills, passions or expertise with the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thinkific.com/

*All numbers are listed in USD